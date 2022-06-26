Cachoeiro vaccine against flu, measles and Covid-19 this Saturday (25) – City Hall of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim

Vaccination will take place in eleven health units, the municipal polyclinic and shopping centers

Photo: Marcia Leal/PMCI

The Municipal Health Department (Semus) of Cachoeiro will hold, this Saturday (25), another D-Day of multivaccination, with the offer of doses of immunizations against Covid-19, influenza (flu) and measles.

The action will take place at the Perim Center (Caiçara) and at the Semper Tem supermarket (Coronel Borges), from 1 pm to 8 pm, and at Shopping Cachoeiro, from 10 am to 3 pm.

In addition, eleven Basic Health Units (UBS) will be open, from 8 am to 12 pm, to carry out the vaccination. They are: Paraíso, Abelardo Machado, Aeroporto, Amaral, Aquidaban, BNH de Baixo, IBC, São Luiz Gonzaga, União, Village da Luz and Zumbi. At the same times, the Municipal Polyclinic “Bolívar de Abreu” will also be applying the immunizing agents.

At the time of vaccination, it is necessary to present an identity document, CPF, vaccination card and SUS card.

“The main objective of immunization actions on weekends is to facilitate the population’s access to immunizers. Those who find daily difficulties, due to the routine of work and studies, can, during D-Day, update their vaccination schedule”, emphasizes the municipal secretary of health of Cachoeiro, Alex Wingler, who also highlights the importance of immunizing agents. against typical winter diseases.

“With the arrival of winter, it is common for the number of cases of patients with symptoms of flu-like syndromes to have a significant increase. Therefore, in addition to basic hygiene care, keeping the vaccination card updated against influenza and Covid-19 is the best way to break the cycles of infection of these diseases”, concludes Wingler.

Who can get vaccinated on D-Day?

Influenza vaccine (Influenza)

At this stage of the flu vaccination campaign, the immunizing agent is being offered to elderly people aged 60 years and over; children from 6 months to under 5 years old; pregnant and postpartum women; Indian people; teachers; people with permanent disabilities; people with comorbidities; truck drivers; road public transport workers; members of security, rescue and armed forces; port workers.

Measles vaccine

the measles immunizer will be offered to children aged 6 months to under 5 years and also to health workers.

Vaccine against Covid-19

The Covid-19 vaccine is offered to the public from 5 years of age. The second booster dose (fourth dose) is now available for the public over 30 years old.

In addition, the following audiences over 18 years of age can also receive the fourth dose: people with immunosuppressive diseases, health workers; Indian people; education workers; truck drivers; Urban Passenger and Long-distance Collective Road Transport workers; port workers; Security and Rescue Forces; Armed Forces (active); employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System; population deprived of liberty; people with chronic non-communicable diseases and other special medical conditions; pregnant and puerperal women.