CCJ approves obligation to reimburse SUS in case of accidents with intent or serious fault – Notícias

06/21/2022 – 17:53

Billy Boss/House of Representatives Kim Kataguiri: Drunk driver must compensate for health services used by the victim

The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved a proposal that makes the person who causes an accident with intent or serious negligence civil liability, determining that, in addition to indemnifying the victim, he is responsible for the expenses of the Unified Health System (SUS) for assistance, care and treatment of the victim and himself, in addition to being responsible for the aid and pensions spent as a result of the accident.

The proposal adds an article to the Civil Code.

The approved text is the substitute from deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP) to Bill 5298/16, from former deputy Daniel Vilela (GO) and to PL 7889/17, from deputy Carlos Henrique Gaguim (União-TO). The matter was processed in conclusive and, therefore, may go to the Senate, unless there is an appeal for analysis by the Plenary.

“That drugged or drunk driver who with deceit or serious guilt runs over a victim and causes damage to his health or life, he must reimburse the SUS for the treatment, he must reimburse the INSS in case of a pension for death. It should not only be punished in the criminal sphere, but also indemnify the victim in the civil sphere and indemnify all the health services that this victim used to be treated afterwards”, defends Kataguiri.

carriers

Kim Kataguiri’s replacement adds that the driver’s employer will not be held responsible, unless it has proven to have failed to observe a legal or regulatory rule on traffic safety or if it directly influenced the result.

According to the parliamentarian, the objective is to prevent carriers from being jointly and severally liable. “Carriers provide a vital activity and we cannot increase the risk – and the costs – of the business, otherwise we will undermine economic activity and job creation,” he says.

Reporting – Paula Bittar

Editing – Georgia Moraes