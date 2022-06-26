Cell phone and GPS data can be used to punish those who have an abortion in the US – 06/25/2022

Effective since 1973, the constitutional right to legal abortion in the United States was overturned yesterday (24) by the country’s Supreme Court. Each of the 50 states can now define whether the procedure becomes a crime or not. With the change, data protection organizations fear that information such as internet searches, location and even those collected in menstrual cycle apps will be used to punish women who decide to terminate a pregnancy in regions that they consider illegal.

The trend is for abortion to become a crime in at least 25 more conservative US states. The information is from reports by the Reuters news agency and the websites specializing in technology and business Insider, Engadget and Mashable.

“The difference between now and the last time abortion was illegal in the United States is that we live in an era of unprecedented digital surveillance,” said Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit rights group. of data, in a tweet that went viral.

women screening

Advocates of privacy and digital rights have warned that computer and cellphone data could be used as criminal evidence in states that prohibit abortion, against women who do so and those involved in the procedure.

Depending on the case, tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Meta could be required by the courts to provide information that can confirm that women have sought or performed abortions, for example.

“There is the potential for law enforcement to use a person’s digital footprint against them,” said Daly Barnett, also of the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Sought by Reuters, representatives of tech companies said police could obtain warrants and subpoenas for:

get search history

websites visited

geolocation

message exchanges

and other information that may indicate plans to terminate a pregnancy.

Even metadata embedded in photos and physical details in images could be criminal evidence.

Some entities ask tech companies to delete information about women’s reproductive health.

On social media, concern has arisen about menstrual tracking apps; some women in the United States have decided to erase their histories in them.

One of the most used, the Flo app, declared that it should soon launch an “incognito mode”, which removes personal data from the account, “so no one can identify you”.

This is the same platform that has been embroiled in controversy in the past for sharing user data with marketing companies, including Facebook and Google, recalls the Washington Post report.

Amazon, for example, has stated that it must comply with “valid and binding orders”, but its goal is to provide “the minimum” required by law.

controversial precedents

In 2015, anti-abortion people in the US used geofencing (defining a virtual perimeter, using Wi-Fi and GPS) to identify cell phones near reproductive health clinics.

People in those areas started receiving targeted ads highlighting phrases like “Pregnancy help” and “You have options.”

Also in 2015, Indiana State Police found text messages from a woman ordering abortifacient drugs from Hong Kong; she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for feticide and child neglect.

More recently, in 2017, Mississippi prosecutors charged a mother with manslaughter after her internet history revealed that she had sought abortion medication during her third trimester of pregnancy, according to a Washington Post report. In this case, the jury decided not to prosecute her.

“I can’t even imagine the depth of information my phone has about my life,” Cynthia Conti-Cook, a technology researcher at the Ford Foundation, told Reuters.