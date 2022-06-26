check out 5 questions and answers

If you have doubts about the price of fuel in Brazil, know that you are not alone. Many people, perhaps the majority, did not understand how the government and Petrobras act to control or not the value of gasoline, ethanol and diesel.

See too: Expensive gasoline: is it worth converting your car to gas to escape high prices?

Check out some common questions and answers about fuels:

1 – Why are fuels so expensive?

This is a complicated question to provide an answer, as experts themselves find it difficult to explain. In practice, the devaluation of the internet currency, the increase in the price of oil in the world, the soaring dollar and geopolitical issues such as wars and covid-19 led to an increase in fuel prices. However, the tax burden has little impact on the final value.

2 – What is international price parity?

Called PPI, this is a pricing policy implemented by Petrobras and sanctioned by governments. It makes the state-owned company charge a value compatible with the international value on fuels. The attitude was adopted during the government of Michel Temer, in 2016, and is maintained until today.

3 – Why does Petrobras need to work with exchange rates?

In times of harvest and high domestic oil production, Petrobras manages to store part of the fuel. This is because, during periods of high demand, oil imports make up 30% of domestic sales. Therefore, it is necessary to readjust the price following the dollar.

4 – The government has power over Petrobras

The company is state-owned and the federal government is its majority shareholder. All decisions are made between the Petrobras board and the board. The Brazilian government can appoint most of the government. Bolsonaro appointed 6 of the 11 directors.

5 – Is there a risk of fuel shortages?

If Brazil does not adjust prices according to foreign distribution, yes, but nothing has been completely confirmed. Therefore, it is possible to witness new increases in fuel prices in Brazil.