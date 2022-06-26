Check out how to request a refund on Shein

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Like other clothing stores, the online store dear to Brazilians, Shein, has an option to cancel orders. It is not necessary to open a new request to request a refund on the e-commerce, as the process is automatic and applies even to purchases that have already been completed.

How do I get a refund on Shein?

As long as the purchase falls within Shein’s return policies, the refund is automatic as soon as the customer requests the return or cancellation of the order through the website or app (available for Android and iOS). That way, you don’t have to request a refund separately.

During the product return steps, Shein will present the refund options, which can be made in the customer’s digital wallet in the e-commerce or through the original payment method.

The most frequent way to request a refund on the platform is through the return of the product, which can occur through the “prepaid return label”, which allows the return of the purchase using the Post Office, with the first free return, or through of a logistics company, where the customer pays for the freight.

What is Shein’s repayment term?

Shein takes up to seven days to issue a refund after receiving or canceling the purchase. In periods with higher volume of orders, such as Black Friday and Christmas, the refund can take up to two weeks.

The store makes the refund in a standardized way in the customer’s digital wallet on the platform, however, there is the possibility of contacting the help center and choosing to have the refund made in the original payment method, which can be debit, credit or Pix card.

Does Shein refund the full amount on refund?

Finally, the platform does not refund the full amount of the product in the refund, as the original or safe shipping fees are deducted, which are non-refundable, except for cases where the error is the store that sells the product.

