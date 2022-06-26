Check out the 10 most popular series available on Netflix

In order not to be left out of the conversation about series with friends, it is necessary to understand what people are watching. Keeping up to date can be a good way to share ideas with others, because between fiction and reality, series result in many reflections.

ozark

A family drama in which the patriarch works as an accountant for drug dealers and when he participates in a big money laundering, he has to move with his daughter and wife. The series is now finished and has four seasons.

Orange is the New Black

One of the first series available in the catalog marked generations and continues to be successful. Released in 2013, the plot tells the story of women’s prisons in the United States. The protagonist is a woman who was arrested for having helped her girlfriend in a crime. There are seven seasons and the final recordings were finished in 2019.

narcos

The series tells the adventures of drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, played by Brazilian Wagner Moura. The character is charismatic and portrays the figure of one of the most famous drug dealers in the world. There were three seasons in the first version and a spin-off in ”Narcos: Mexico”.

The Queen’s Gambit

The miniseries is based on the novel by author Walter Trevis and shows, in seven episodes, a young woman who faces her problem with medication and alcohol, while becoming one of the first chess players to participate in major tournaments.

round 6

The premiere of Round 6 took place in 2021, but so far it has generated expectations in people, because the second season has already been confirmed. The South Korean production is certainly a world-renowned work that expresses originality and the reproduction of a frightening ”reality”.

demolisher

In 2015, Netflix kept some Marvel titles in its domain, but that was undone with the entry of Disney Plus into the streaming market. However, ”Daredevil” gained a lot of popularity, attracting fans from the geek universe.

The Witcher

Adaptation of books and games, The Witcher mixes medieval fantasy with adventure, depicting wars and a dark world where people fight for power.

House of Cards

Originally produced by Netflix, it marked the beginning of the company as a producer of many hits. An American politician manages to reach the presidential seat, but for that he needs to prove his ability. The series has six seasons and the main actor, ”Kevin Spacey”, does not appear in the last chapters due to a complaint of harassment.

black mirror

Cult series that became famous for exposing a future in which machines and technologies would hold people hostage. Everyone would be controlled and their privacy invaded, in a society based on appearance. The series was taken over by Netflix who produced the third season, before its cancellation and currently new seasons will still be released.

Stranger Things

A pop culture phenomenon, some people grew up with the child cast and now look at the parallel realities of scenes in a new way. Created by the Duffer brothers, it seems that the sequels have raised the level of aesthetics and arrived to show that Stranger Things has a long way to go.