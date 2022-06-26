Check out the step-by-step guide to buy Bitcoin in Brazil

Also see how to choose a broker to buy cryptocurrencies!

Bitcoin was the asset that appreciated the most in the last 10 years. Because it has a great appreciation, many people are interested in investing in cryptocurrency. At first, it may seem difficult to buy bitcoin, but by breaking the process down into steps, understanding how the virtual currency works becomes easier. Check out!

What is Bitcoin?

Created in 2009 by an anonymous person known as Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin is a digital currency that uses a decentralized network of computers to manage trading. All financial transactions are recorded on the blockchain, which is a “ledger”.

How to buy Bitcoin in Brazil?

To acquire Bitcoins, first of all, you need to open an account on an “exchange”, which is a cryptocurrency exchange. This is not the only way to buy digital currency, however, for those starting out, it is a safer way.

For the account at a cryptocurrency exchange, it is necessary to send identification documents to a customer knowledge process called “KYC – Know your Customer”. This requirement is normal as it forms part of government requirements to stop fraud and money laundering.

As an exchange is not a digital wallet, it is recommended that the customer has a wallet to store their Bitcoin.

How to choose a broker to buy Bitcoin?

You need to choose a reliable broker to buy, sell and even hold your cryptocurrencies for a short period.

Check out the best-known brokers in Brazil:

Binance;

Bitcointoyou;

BitPrice;

Foxbit;

liquid;

Bitcoin Market;

Novadax;

Nubank;

Walltime.

After the customer registers, he must send his documents and wait for approval.

The cryptocurrency purchase process varies by exchange. If the customer opts for companies like Liqui or Walltime, the process is simpler, just enter the value in Real and it will automatically be shown how much it corresponds in Bitcoin.

In the case of the Binance platform, the screen shows options such as “market orders” and “limit orders”. A “market order” means that the customer buys the cryptocurrency at the value it is currently trading at, according to the current market price.

The “limit order” means that the customer can choose an amount different from the current price. For example: The digital currency is costing BRL 90,000, but the customer places a limit order to be activated when the price drops to BRL 80,000. The moment the digital currency reaches this value, it will be purchased automatically.

Image: Zephyr_p / Shutterstock.com