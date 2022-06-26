Check the result of Quina 5881 in São João; prize is BRL 195.9 million

posted on 06/25/2022 20:03 / updated on 06/25/2022 20:25
Did that money change your life? – (credit: Playback/YouTube/Caixa)
In a special draw, Caixa revealed the numbers drawn in the Quina especial de São João, in contest 5881. The prize amount was more than R$ 195.945 million. It is worth remembering that the prize does not accumulate!
Quina de São João result
Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 195.945 million, had the following numbers drawn: 35-36-49-75-80.
The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.
The raffles of the other modalities, you can follow this link.
Watch the full broadcast:
