Check the result of Quina 5881 in São João; prize is BRL 195.9 million

In a special draw, Caixa revealed the numbers drawn in the Quina especial de São João, in contest 5881. The prize amount was more than R$ 195.945 million. It is worth remembering that the prize does not accumulate!

Quina de São João result

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 195.945 million, had the following numbers drawn: 35-36-49-75-80.

Quina de São João special lottery

The raffles of the other modalities, you can follow this link.

