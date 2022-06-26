Check the result of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena 2494; prize is BRL 80 million

posted on 06/25/2022 20:24 / updated on 06/25/2022 20:59

Will Saturday bring extra cash? - (credit: Playback/YouTube/Caixa)


On the night of this Saturday (25/6), Caixa Econômica Federal will draw seven lotteries: the 2494 Mega-Sena contests; +Millionaire’s number 5; Lotofácil’s 2556; 2383 of the Double Seine; the 1800 of Timemania and the 621 of Lucky Day. It is worth remembering that there was also the special Quina de São João draw, with a prize of R$ 195.9 million! All details about the special modality — including the numbers drawn — can be found at this link.

+Millionaire

+Millionária, with an expected prize of R$ 10 million, had the following numbers drawn in the first matrix: 06-16-21-24-26-45. The clovers drawn were: 02-05.
The number of +Millionaire winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 02-08-12-15-16-19-23. Lucky month is September. The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-05-10-11-12-15-17-18-20-21-22-23-24-25. The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 11-12-14-21-23-39 in the first draw; 02-10-20-29-41-46 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 8.2 million.
The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Other lotteries in progress. Wait a moment and refresh the page.

Watch the full broadcast:

