Chelsea’s new owner has a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, says website | english football

Chelsea’s new owner, American Todd Boehly, met with businessman Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. One of the topics of conversation was the possible signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, from Manchester United. The information is from the British portal The Athletic.

Ronaldo, 37, has one more year left on his contract with his current team, but is evaluating other possibilities. According to the publication, the Portuguese is considering staying in Manchester, but expects a competitive team. So far, United have not announced any signings and 11 players left.

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Brentford — Photo: Peter Powell/EFE Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Brentford — Photo: Peter Powell/EFE

Chelsea saw the situation as an opportunity to find a new striker. Lukaku will be loaned out to Inter Milan next season. Bayern Munich was also cited as potentially interested in CR7, but distanced itself from negotiations.

Todd Boehly took control of his new club’s transfers after leaving the old board. Bruce Buck, former president, and Marina Granovskaia, former director and head of signings, left Chelsea after 19 years of playing during the Roman Abramovich era.

Manager Thomas Tuchel should have more influence in decisions about potential acquisitions, and Chelsea’s new owners promise at least six reinforcements for the next season.

Erik ten Hag, in turn, made it clear that he has Cristiano Ronaldo in his first year in charge of Manchester United. The Portuguese star too gave statements in which he gives indications that he would remain on the team and would not be bothered by absence from the Champions League. But the club’s shyness in the market bothers.