Chevrolet Colorado teaser previews new S10 that will arrive in 2024

With unified designs, Chevrolet Colorado 2023 and S10 2025 will be one pickup truck. American sister will be revealed on July 28, here, debut will only take place in the first half of 2024

Chevrolet begins to disclose new Colorado 2023 in the American market. Teaser released on Chevrolet’s official YouTube profile shows details of the front and rear of the new generation of the pickup. And that matters a lot to Brazil, after all, in a new generation, the projects will be unified and they have become a single model, with small differences to suit each market.

The American Colorado will be revealed on July 28, 2022 and will make its debut on the American market in 2023. Here, the sister S10 will only arrive at the end of the first half of 2024 as Autos Segredos anticipated on June 14.

Photo | Chevrolet/Reproduction/YouTube – Front of the S10 will have very thin headlights near the hood and huge front grille

From the video you can see that the new Colorado, our future S10 2025 practically maintains the body shape of the current generation. The doors indicate having the same design as the current one, however, the side stampings and the bucket are completely new. Like its American sister, the national S10 will maintain the GMT31XX-2 platform.

The main headlights are very close to the hood and will be lit in more expensive versions by LED lights and in entry-level versions the lights will be conventional. The teaser also shows that the main grille occupies practically the entire front section of the pickup.

At the rear, the taillights maintain the vertical format, but have a design that resembles a magnet.

The 2025 Chevrolet S10 should keep the 2.8 Turbo diesel engine that, in current numbers, yields a power of 200 hp and torque of 51 kgfm. However, as it is a modern engine, destined for the American market, the brand can improve it and get some extra horsepower and torque.

4×4 traction will be maintained. The engine will continue to be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic.

Trailblazer will have a new generation

In Brazil, the American brand will maintain the Trailblazer SUV offer as we published on March 14th. Both will have the same front and door stampings.