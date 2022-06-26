Chevrolet Onix 2023 has new engine and version in Mexico

The 2023 Chevrolet Onix for Mexico, sold only in sedan format, now has the Premier Redline version, which features a custom look like the Chinese model.

Imported from China, the 2023 Onix adds red trim on the black grille, as well as a darkened Chevrolet logo, and gloss black mirrors with red fillets.

The 16-inch alloy wheels have dark gray paintwork with a double red stripe, this being the hallmark of the Redline package.

At the rear, there were no outstanding changes, but inside, the leather seats come with the Onix name embossed.

The Onix Premier Redline also has an electric sunroof and two color options: maple and black.

The steering wheel is finished in leather, while the multimedia has an 8-inch screen with projection for Android Auto and Carplay, 4G LTE internet with Wi-Fi, OnStar system, reverse camera and rear parking sensor.

In the Chinese sedan, GM takes to Mexico the 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine with 16V and delivering 101 horsepower with 13.2 kgfm, with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.0 Turbo engine has 116 horsepower and 17.8 kgfm, much more than the 16.8 kgfm of the same in Brazil and still powered by ethanol. The transmission is a six-speed automatic.

It is offered in LS 1.3, LS 1.0 Turbo, LT 1.3, LT 1.0 Turbo and Premier Redline 1.0 Turbo versions, in White, Platinum Grey, Ultramarine Blue, Metallic Beige, Scarlet Red and Black.

Produced in Yantai, in the Chinese province of Shandong, the Chevrolet Onix 2023 starts at 303,900 pesos or R$80,212 in the LS 1.3 version.

The automatic LS 1.0 Turbo version costs BRL 327,400 pesos or BRL 85,702, with the manual LT 1.3 version priced at BRL 351,400 or BRL 92,750.

With automatic transmission and turbocharged engine, the Onix 2023 in the LT version costs 376,900 pesos or R$99,480.

Finally, the 2023 Chevrolet Onix in the Premier Redline version is sold for 392,400 pesos or R$ 103,571.