Chevron CEO says White House meeting was ‘constructive’ – Money Times

the CEO of chevronMike Wirth, said after a meeting in Washington with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and alongside other executives from Petroleum who is hopeful about short-term issues such as high oil prices gas, and long-term issues of energy stability and environmental protection.

“Today’s meeting was a constructive conversation,” says Wirth in an emailed statement. “We appreciate Secretary Granholm’s invitation to join the conversation.”

Chevron’s statement notes that the company produced more oil and gas last year than any previous year in its 143-year history and is increasing invested capital this year to $18 billion.

Earlier this week, Wirth said he would attend the meeting, but he also said he didn’t appreciate the oil industry being vilified by the government.

Join our Telegram!

Join the Money Times group on Telegram. You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!