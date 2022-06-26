Chevron CEO says White House meeting was ‘constructive’ – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 11 hours ago Business Comments Off on Chevron CEO says White House meeting was ‘constructive’ – Money Times 6 Views

chevron
Chevron’s statement notes that the company produced more oil and gas last year than any year before (Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

the CEO of chevronMike Wirth, said after a meeting in Washington with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and alongside other executives from Petroleum who is hopeful about short-term issues such as high oil prices gas, and long-term issues of energy stability and environmental protection.

“Today’s meeting was a constructive conversation,” says Wirth in an emailed statement. “We appreciate Secretary Granholm’s invitation to join the conversation.”

Chevron’s statement notes that the company produced more oil and gas last year than any previous year in its 143-year history and is increasing invested capital this year to $18 billion.

Earlier this week, Wirth said he would attend the meeting, but he also said he didn’t appreciate the oil industry being vilified by the government.

Join our Telegram!

Join the Money Times group on Telegram. You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Is there a motorcycle that doesn’t need a license to drive? find out now

Recently, Caloi announced that it will relaunch the classic furniture, which was successful in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved