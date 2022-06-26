Claudia Rodrigues and Adriane Bonato ‘marry’ and talk about love that breaks prejudice and dribbles multiple sclerosis

Anarrie! Enter the path from the countryside to the Canal Extra gang. The wedding of the year, for now, is a lie. But Claudia Rodrigues and Adriane Bonato’s love, and their dream of partying, is more than true. No wonder they agreed to enter the swing, or rather, in the game. There was an exchange of rings, vows of love, kisses and even the launch of bouquets made of broccoli and cauliflower.

“The wedding was no joke at all. Didn’t you say “yes” to me? She was even dressed in that green that matches her eyes — says Claudia, laughing, to the bride.

Adriane, who was cuddled with the actress throughout the interview, laughs awkwardly and agrees.

— Claudinha always said that she wanted to do the entire wedding ritual, to have a honeymoon. Funny that I have that desire too, but I’ve never done that. And I had already been married four other times. Then I tell her that, that I want to see her in a veil and a wreath, and she laughs.

The comedian laughs and explains.

Claudia Rodrigues and Adriane Bonato’s June wedding Photo: Dan; styling Carla Garan; beauty Zuh Ribeiro

— I really dream of getting married dressed as a bride. I just have to find a dress that doesn’t have a long train (due to reduced mobility, since Claudia uses support to walk) and also doesn’t make me look like the bridesmaid. Look at my size! (the actress measures 1.5m).

Love woke up from coma

It was on June 7, her birthday, that Claudia Rodrigues decided to make public her love for Adriane, her former manager. She recorded a video asking her loved one to marry her and posted it on her Instagram profile. The two had been away for three months, since they broke off their professional relationship. Today, it is known that one of the reasons was the mixture of feelings between them. The eternal Marinete, from “A diarist”, showed signs that she wanted something more. The career manager was experiencing platonic love, but she knew she needed to take some time to get involved.

— In other relationships, I’ve always been the person who took the initiative. And then my little one got straight to the point, she went straight to the wedding. I even asked if she wasn’t crazy about putting everything on national television before we talked (laughs). It was then that she reminded me that if I didn’t answer her, in the time we were apart, she would do something crazy – she recalls.

The actress, who listened attentively with a smile on her face, confirmed everything by nodding “yes”.

– It is true. I am direct. I’ve been in love with her for a while. I remember when I was in a coma for ten days. When I woke up, who was in the room praying for my life was Dri. How would I react? That was very strong, I realized that I was really in love — recalls Claudia, who has had multiple sclerosis since 2000 and had a crisis last year due to sequelae of the disease.

The feeling had already surfaced in Adriane years before, also after a hospital situation: Claudia underwent a stem cell transplant in 2015. The two lived in quarantine, isolated from everyone else, during the entire recovery process.

— Funny to think that it took those two hospital moments for us to realize our love. In the post-transplant period, I was away from my family for almost two years, as well as from my life, due to my total dedication to Claudia. It was something that required a lot of care, and that was awakening my love, but I fought against it, because it was also my job. People talk like we’ve had a relationship before, but no. I was silent this whole time. Until she started playing hard (laughs).

It’s just that as soon as she got to know her feelings, Claudinha didn’t want to hesitate.

— We were at a party, I walked up to her and gave her a quick peck on the mouth. And Adriane only responded with: “Huh?”

The ex-businesswoman explains.

“That was the time I walked away. And said she was confusing things, because Claudia liked men. I had already realized that I had changed the tone of our relationship, but I pretended to be a plant. In the old days, she changed clothes in the locked room. She started to change in front of me, asked if she was losing weight, if it was good like this, roasted. I was going off on a tangent, but it starts to get difficult. One day, you love alone. In the other, the feeling begins to be reciprocated. What was impossible seems to become possible. How do we stay? Will this work? Question roll.

‘The man in my life is a woman’

Confusion is normal. Before dating, the two had been single for two years.

“Handles don’t count. I had some “PA”, “Pau Amigo — laughs Claudia, who in 52 years of life, mother of a young woman, 20 years old, has her first homosexual relationship: — I had that thought that every woman runs after a man looking for marriage. I’ve had relationships with several men, some I can’t even talk about, until I kissed Adriane and realized that she is my love. The man in my life is a woman. Or rather, the love of my life is a woman.

The actress confesses that she was prejudiced in the past, but over the years, and a lot by living with her bride, she learned to defend the LGBTQIAP+ cause. When she recorded the proposal, for example, she wrote in the caption: “please don’t judge”.

“I thought people would blame me. But luckily, that didn’t happen.

Inside the house, she also received the greatest support from her daughter.

— Iza (from her relationship with director Brent Hieatt) is from a much quieter generation. She just said to me, “Mom, what’s the matter? If you’re happy, I’m happy.” It’s really good, she was rooting for us.

The wave of affection motivated the couple to expose the relationship more, as a new way to fight homophobia. It came as a surprise even to Adriane, 48, who has been a lesbian since she was 17.

“I’ve always been very reserved. It may not seem like it, but even shy. And I was a little startled initially to see our pictures kissing and hugging in various vehicles. Until I saw people accepting us, people saying they changed their minds after seeing our love. I even tell Claudinha that it was worth it, it was not in vain. God is using us to open people’s minds and to help change the world – celebrates Adriane.

Breaking barriers

More than dealing with possible prejudice, at first glance Adriane and Claudia’s relationship has an even greater barrier: multiple sclerosis. The disease is degenerative and affects the nervous system progressively. The actress no longer walks like she used to, for example. Tremors, from time to time, are part of the movements. The speech is also not fast and constant, although all the wits of humor that consecrated it are very present.

— One thing is fact: I have my limitations. I walk poorly, I balance poorly, everything is wrong (laughs). But I happen to have a lot of faith and love. What I went through with this person here, you have no idea. The feeling we have for each other is absurd – says Claudia, turning to the bride in the final sentence.

And Adriane approves the statement with just a falling in love look, and then says:

— The funny thing is that I always took great care of Claudinha. If I leave the house, I wonder if she fell, if she took the medicine, if she’s okay… This concern continues, but it seems to have subsided after we started dating. I do not know how to explain. I think it was after she told me that she gained one more reason to live. It’s like my little one described: what we live is absurd. It’s magic. It seems like something from other lives. It’s a meeting of souls, it’s pure, simple, it was built over these years — it melts.

In addition, the businesswoman also sees her beloved as a miracle of medicine. And she fills her mouth to talk, full of pride, of Claudia’s every advance, every improvement. She is also excited about the discovery of new treatments and is the one who defends tooth and nail for the release of drugs based on cannabidiol (marijuana). Because she sees the results.

“She had outbreaks that caused this mobility impairment, the change in her eye, the memory loss. In the old days, you asked something and she walked around to answer. Look at her now, how long has she been sitting here in this interview. At her checkup, the results showed an improvement in an area of ​​the brain that no one explains. The doctors will take her case to three congresses. Because, as it is a degenerative disease, it was not supposed to get better. And Claudia shows that this is a myth. How do they say she has no cure? This is also our faith, this is God, this is our love. Claudia has guts, a will to live, to win. Her persistence is what I admire most about her personality.

kissing soooo

The “yes” on the altar has no date yet. For now, Claudia and Adriane really want to enjoy their time together, date a lot, or rather, “kiss a lot”, as Talia’s catchphrase said, one of the actress’ characters in “Total Zorra”.

“We’re enjoying it a lot. It’s very tasty. We’ve been out for dinner, going to the beach, kiosks… We went to Lagoa, this last weekend, we went on a pedal boat. And it’s been nice to get people’s affection. I went to the bakery wearing a mask, sunglasses, a cap and I was still recognized. There were people on the other side of the street shouting: “Congratulations on the couple” (laughs) – quotes Adriane.

Claudia makes a joke.

“I told her that when she got famous it would happen.

And it is in these hours of internal jokes, coming out of the interview, that you can see that the romance turned on and the complicity overflows.

— When she’s cute like that, she’s cute, I can’t stand it. It makes you want to grab it and bite it — laughs Adriana.

The artist soon shows her arm with a love mark.

– Look how much she squeezes me. I’m purple here too.

Affectionate nicknames appear.

— It’s just that this is my little one — says Adriane, as if she needed to show off Claudinha.

And how does Claudia call Adriane in private?

“I really call it love, don’t I?” You are my Love. Have I told you that? The love of my life is really a woman.

credits

Text and executive production: Leonardo Ribeiro

Photos: Dan

styling: Carla Garan

Beauty: Zuh Ribeiro

Claudia Rodrigues and Adriane Bonato used pieces from the production collection and from Atelier Gigi Figueira