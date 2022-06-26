Claudinho in Sao Paulo? Know the chances of the midfielder returning to Brazil

While negotiations between Yuri Alberto and Corinthians progress and the striker is close to returning to Brazil, another name that also works in Russian football gains strength in the market to return to the country.

This is midfielder Claudinho, ex-Bragantino. The 25-year-old, who also plays for Zenit, would be in São Paulo’s sights for the season’s sequel. He has also had his name linked to other clubs in Brazil.

That’s because athletes who work in Russia can benefit from the new FIFA rule announced this week that allows the suspension of contracts until the end of June 2023 due to conflicts with Ukraine.

The announcement of the rule brought the expectation of Yuri (who would be in advanced negotiations) and Claudinho to return to Brazil, where they stood out in recent seasons.

It turns out that, in the case of the midfielder, a factor can be a determining obstacle to the return. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the player earns a salary equivalent to more than R$ 1 million at Zenit and, even because of this, a possible return to the country would be practically ruled out.

There is not the slightest chance that Claudinho will return to Brazil. For São Paulo or any other club. [@jorgenicola] pic.twitter.com/uFjje1WFGz — SPFC Info #SAFJá (@SPFCInfoss) June 24, 2022

In addition to the economic issue, it weighs against Claudinho’s return to competition in the European market. The player considered young, 25 years old, had a good first season for the Russian club and his performance has drawn attention in the old continent.

Claudinho’s market value

Just to give you an idea, according to data from the Transfermarkt website, the midfielder left Brazil valued at 11 million euros. After a season in Europe, the figure has almost doubled: he is now valued at 18 million.

