Contrary to Brazilian football, goals from free kicks become Vasco’s weapon and specialty | vasco

Contrary to Brazilian football, free kicks have been an important weapon for Vasco in Serie B. Three of the team’s 16 goals in the competition were scored in this way. In the year there were four. A brand that draws attention, even for its vast repertoire.

While most clubs are looking for a good collector, Vasco has three. Figueiredo, twice, Nenê and now Palácios scored from free kicks in 2022. Each in their own way.

The last one was for the Chilean, in the 3-0 victory over Operário, this Friday. A great goal, his first in Brazilian football, and much celebrated by everyone in the squad.

– Palácios is a very dear guy in the group. We joke that he has a mouth, but he doesn’t speak (laughs). He has everyone’s affection. We know his quality in the dead ball. At the time of the foul, on the bench, everyone stood up. You can see it in the videos. We knew it would be the gringo’s goal. He was very happy, he has a lot of quality and I hope he continues to help us – praised Yuri, who had already left the game when Palácios scored.

In the current edition of Serie B, the number of goals scored is eight. There are 14 rounds. In Serie A, seven balls in the net at. The low number of goals on this basis, by the way, was a theme in the Brazilian team.

Happy with his first goal in Brazilian football, Palácios described his characteristic taking free kicks and said that the goal was the result of a lot of training.

– Sometimes I keep kicking the ball. I think work has its reward. When they were freed, I thought it was a good opportunity and I said I had to demonstrate the work I do on a daily basis by shooting at the goal. And thank God he landed in the goal, I’m very happy. In training, my teammates are watching when I’m hitting (foul). I try to make a different hit so the ball goes straighter and faster. They have always put a lot of trust in me, thank you for putting me here. I feel very comfortable inside the club, the people are wonderful – celebrated the Chilean, who revealed that he was inspired by the former Argentine star, Juan Román Riquelme.

Specialist in the issue and author of seven goals from the penalty with Vasco’s shirt, Nenê was happy for Palácios and joked with the fact that he was no longer on the field at the time of the Chilean’s charge, in the extra time of the game against Operário.

– It was good. He needed that goal. He was very upset with that ball on the crossbar against Grêmio. He deserved that goal. I even talked to the bank. Glad I left (laughs). If I had been on the field, I probably would have hit that free-kick, and he wouldn’t have had that chance. He scored a goal. The goalkeeper didn’t know who would hit, he was in doubt, and Palácios charged perfectly. I’m very happy for him.

Vasco’s free-kick goals in the year

It took a while, but the Chilean’s first goal in Brazilian football was a painting. The goal in extra time, against Operário, this Friday, in São Januário, closed the victory by 3 to 0. For many Vasco residents, the bid recalled the charges of Juninho Pernambucano, the club’s idol and specialist in the area.

Figueiredo, in Náutico 2 x 3 Vasco

If Palácios seems to have put the ball in his hands against Operário, with Figueiredo it is another story. The young striker has stood out for his long-distance free-kicks. Real shots in the direction of the goal. The last one was in the victory against Náutico, in Recife.

Figueiredo, in Vasco 1 x 0 Bahia

Figueiredo, however, had already presented his business card in the 7th round of Série B, against Bahia, in São Januário. On that occasion, he scored the only goal of the 1-0 victory, in a kick from outside the area, in a rehearsed play, after Nenê rolled the ball in a free-kick. It was the striker’s first professional goal.

Baby, in Vasco 2 x 0 Bangu

He also had a free kick in the Campeonato Carioca. Against Bangu, in the Guanabara Cup, Nenê charged with style, from the entrance of the area, and the goalkeeper accepted. Shirt 10 also scored the other goal in the 2-0 victory in São Januário.

