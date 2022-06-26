Corinthians agrees the arrival of Yuri Alberto with releases of Ivan and Mantuan to Zenit

Corinthians has already reached an agreement with Zenit to hire Yuri Alberto on loan, and the official announcement depends only on the completion of bureaucratic procedures. In exchange for the centre-forward, the Brazilian team will give up goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan.

With a salary of R$ 1.2 million, Yuri Alberto will be on loan until June 2023, the same deadline for the transfer of the Corinthians duo to Zenit. The striker arrives with a purchase price fixed at around 20 million euros and Ivan and Mantuan, between 5 and 15 million euros.

At the end of the loan period, therefore, the two clubs can study a possible definitive negotiation. As it only holds part of the economic rights of Ivan (50%) and Mantuan (90%), Corinthians, in this case, may need to pay some money.

Corinthians’ third goalkeeper, Ivan will soon be released to travel and perform at Zenit. Already Mantuan, who owns a position in the starting lineup, will stay at Corinthians until the return game against Santos for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for July 13.

With the agreement already in place between the clubs and the athletes’ staff, the final approval for the negotiation model was given by coach Vítor Pereira this Saturday, the date of the game against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship. The Portuguese was reluctant, but approved the negotiation that will lead to the transfers of Ivan and Mantuan.

Yuri Alberto is in São José dos Campos and will be able to train at Corinthians after June 30th, but to debut, he has to wait until the transfer window opens on July 18th. According to data from footstatsthe striker recorded six goals and four assists in 15 games for Zenit.

Last Tuesday, FIFA authorized foreign players and coaches from Russian and Ukrainian clubs to extend their contracts with other teams until June 2023 as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, Yuri Alberto’s loan is not covered by this exception and will be carried out normally.

