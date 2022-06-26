Corinthians and Santos are 0-0

Vítor Pereira saved strength for Libertadores. And, three days after the maximum force put 4 to 0 in Peixe, the Corinthians team was 0 to 0. With the 2 points thrown in the trash, the vice-leader Corinthians lost the chance to equal the score of Palmeiras, which, in this Sunday, can open five points ahead in the Brasileirão.

The risk was evident. That Corinthians does not have a competitive reserve team was already evident in the defeat to Cuiabá.

By the wax made since the beginning of the game, with the goalkeeper John throwing himself to the ground at every chance, the score was well received by the Vila Belmiro team.

In addition to the vetoed João Victor (hit to the right ankle), Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Maycon (injury to the adductor of the right thigh), Renato Augusto (“discomfort” in the calf) and Mosquito (tendinitis), and Róger Guedes, suspended, coach Vítor Pereira, thinking about Tuesday’s confrontation, against blue and “Amarilla” Boca Juniors, valid for the Libertadores round of 16, left Fagner, Piton, Giuliano and Willian on the bench and chose an exotic formation: Cantillo, Du Queroz and Roni in the midfield, the boy Felipe in charge of the attack and the left-handed duo Robert and Raul in the defense.

From the pressured side of Santos, who was ambushed and charged on the highway by the crowd on Friday, Bustos (who, suspended, was represented on the bench by the assistant Ochandorena) was forced to climb John in place of the suspended João Paulo, putting the side Auro on the right in his and Lucas Braga returned to the attack, blocked Lucas Pires and promoted Felipe Jonatan on the left.

And the first half showed that the Santos starting line-up and the Corinthians reserve have great difficulty creating and finishing and the 0-0 was self-explanatory.

VP returned with Giuliano and Willian in place of the two holders who did well in the first half, Du Queiroz (who felt his leg was heavy) and Mantuan. And, right at the restart, in the play of the “fresh”, Willian found Giuliano, who almost opened the scoring.

Then Felipe, very poorly, gave way to Júnior Moraes, and Rafael Ramos and Fábio Santos gave way to Fagner and Lucas Piton. The changes made the Corinthian cold mix look more like a hot mix. Santos responded with Bruninho, Rwan, Lucas Pires and Sandry in the places of Ângelo, Auro, Baptistão and Camacho.

Everything changed for nothing to change and no one deserved to win. Not score a goal.

