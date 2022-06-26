Corinthians and Santos do not leave 0-0 at Neo Química Arena – Sports

If three days ago the classic between Corinthians and saints had four goals scored (all by Timão), in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, on Saturday night (25) no one scored in a new confrontation at Neo Química Arena, this time for the 14th round of the Brasileirão.

With the score 0 to 0, the Parque São Jorge club remains in second place, with 26 points, while Peixe appears in the sixth position, with 19. The two teams are now focused to play the round of 16 of international competitions. in the middle of the week.

Corinthians hosts Boca Juniors (Argentina) this Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Itaquera, for Libertadores. Santos will go to Venezuela to face Deportivo Táchira on Wednesday (29), at the same time, for the Copa Sudamericana.































































In the Brasileirão, Timão will only enter the field again on Saturday (2), against Fluminense, at 4:30 pm (Brasília time), at Maracanã. Peixe will play at Vila Belmiro on Sunday (3), at 7 pm (GMT), against Flamengo.



The game

A very different first half from last Wednesday (22), also in Itaquera. At the time, Corinthians won the classic by 3 to 0. In this one, it went to the break without goals and without much emotion. At 16 minutes, the first shot on goal of the game was from Santos. Ângelo charged down the left, played in the middle for Léo Baptistão, who turned and hit low in the corner outside the area, demanding a good defense from Cássio.

Two minutes later, Timão responded with a shot from outside the area by Du Queiroz, who sent it over the goal. At 26′, in a frontal foul in favor of Corinthians, Mantuan hit, the ball deflected in the barrier and passed very close to the right corner of goalkeeper John.

For the second half, coach Vítor Pereira fielded Willian and Giuliano in place of Du Queiroz and Mantuan. With two minutes on the field, the duo already created the best chance of the match. Willian received on the left and played in the middle for Giuliano to get into speed, pass a marker and finish, but without much aim.

Timão improved a lot with the modifications and, before being substituted, Roni had another good chance. Willian recovered the ball in the middle and started the counterattack. After some dribbles by Adson, Willian himself rolled to Roni, who kicked on the first try and demanded a great save from John.

The Corinthians team ended the match with more possession (68%) and more shots (9-7), but with only one on target, against two of the rival. In the end, without the ball in the nets: 0-0.



DATASHEET

Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos

Location: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo-SP

Date and time: Saturday (25), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa/SP)

Yellow cards: Roni, Fagner and Adson (Corinthians); Angelo and Rodrigo Fernández (Santos)



CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz (Giuliano), Roni (Lucas Piton) and Cantillo; Adson, Mantuan (Willian) and Felipe Augusto (Junior Moraes).

Coach: Vitor Pereira.



SAINTS: John; Auro (Rwan), Velásquez, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho (Sandry) and Léo Baptistão (Lucas Pires); Ângelo (Bruno Oliveira), Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Assistant coach: Lucas Ochandorena



Vasco’s fans have a beautiful party in São Januário; see photos



