Corinthians and Zenit settle for Yuri Alberto; Ivan and Mantuan go to the Russian club

O Corinthians reached an agreement with Zenit, from Russia, for the loan contract of striker Yuri Alberto until June of next year. On the other hand, goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan will be assigned to the Russian team for the same period.



The deal should be announced between the parties later this weekend.

Yuri will have the value fixed at 20 million euros (R$ 110.6 million, at the current price), in case Timão wants to buy him at the end of the contract.

The possibility of a permanent purchase was discussed, with the striker signing until 2025, but for financial reasons this situation did not evolve.

Yuri Alberto will reduce practically half of his salary to defend Corinthians. The player accepted to fit the Corinthians salary cap, which is around R$ 1 and 1.5 million, for more. In Russian football, the athlete’s salaries were around R$ 2 million per month.

Regarding the athletes that Corinthians will give up, the white-and-white club lost a tug of war with Zenit, as the black-and-white club would not like to set a value for its pair, as it cannot predict Russia’s financial situation until next year, for account of the war with Ukraine. However, the Russians did not accept to do the deal without fixing the values, which were stipulated at 5 million euros (R$ 27.6 million at the current price) by Ivan, and 15 million euros (R$ 83 million, at the current exchange rate). current)

The information on the values ​​for the purchase option was initially published by ‘Gazeta Esportiva’ and confirmed by THROW!.

Ivan was listed for the classic against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship, this Saturday (25), remaining in Cássio’s reserve. The goalkeeper will be released after the match to report to Zenit.

Mantuan, on the other hand, will be used by Timão until July 13, when the white-and-white club faces Santos, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, also against Peixe.

The striker’s permanence in the period was requested by coach Vítor Pereira, since in the next two weeks Timão will face Boca Juniors, from Argentina, for the games of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Even with the agreement with Yuri, Timão will not have the player for the games against Boca, since the registration period for athletes in Brazil will start on July 18th.

Vítor would not like to lose Mantuan at this moment of evolution that the player is in, but he gave the go-ahead for the striker’s departure, as he understands the importance of having a striker like Yuri Alberto in the squad.

Zenit accepted to receive Gustavo Mantuan in just two weeks.