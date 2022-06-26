Corinthians confirms lineup to face Santos for the Brazilian; see team

Corinthians enters the field soon, at 7 pm, to face Santos. The Alvinegro Classic takes place in the Brasileirão, at Neo Química Arena, and Timão is already scheduled for the duel – follow it in real time.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians faces a period of decisions in the coming days. On Wednesday, the team thrashed Santos for the Copa do Brasil and, next Tuesday, receives Boca Juniors for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Thus, Vítor Pereira chose to go to the field with: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Roni and Du Queiroz; Adson, Felipe and Gustavo Mantuan.

On the bench, coach Vítor Pereira has: Ivan, João Pedro, Lucas Piton, Willian, Giuliano, Guilherme Biro, Júnior Moraes, Matheus Araújo, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Bruno Melo and Xavier.

For tonight’s duel, the absences are:

Maycon – right thigh adductor injury

Gil – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

Gustavo Silva – tendinitis

Renato Augusto – calf discomfort

João Victor – blow to the right ankle

Rger Guedes – suspended

Du Queiroz, Raul Gustavo, João Victor and Roni are the Corinthians fans hanging for the confrontation. With two yellow cards, the quartet runs the risk of missing Corinthians next Saturday, against Fluminense.

Corinthians is currently second in the Brasileirão. The Parque São Jorge team has 25 points and is three behind the leader Palmeiras. The rival, it is worth remembering, enters the field only on Sunday. Thus, if Santos wins, Timão will sleep in the lead of the competition.

