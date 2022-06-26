Corinthians fan wins 0km car at halftime against Santos

Corinthians and Santos drew goalless this Saturday for the Brasileirão. While on the pitch not everything went as expected, off the pitch a fan came out with good reasons to celebrate.

Marcos Roberto Montanha Braga won a 0 km car in “Coringão da Sorte”. The Corinthians fan received a symbolic key to the vehicle, a Renault Kwid, on the pitch at Neo Química Arena, at halftime.

Coringão da Sorte is a monthly subscription in which you can compete for various prizes through digital scratch cards and a lucky number that yields weekly draws. In addition to the car, it is also possible to receive autographed shirts, experiences, cell phones, among others.

To subscribe to Coringão da Sorte, simply access the website and choose one of the available plans. Options start from R$19.90 – click here to learn more.

On the field, the draw against Santos earned Corinthians a point in the Brasileirão. Now, Timão remains in the second position with 26 points, two less than the leader Palmeiras. The rival still plays this Sunday, against Avaí, and can expand the advantage.

Corinthians’ next appointment for the Brasileirão is next Saturday, at 4:30 pm. The Parque São Jorge team visits Fluminense, in Maracanã. Before that, Timão receives Boca Juniors, this Tuesday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

