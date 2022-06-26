Corinthians goalkeeper signs agreement with Cyprus club; know details

Goalkeeper Guilherme Vicentini is very close to leaving Corinthians. In recent days, the goalkeeper has advanced in an agreement with Akritas Chlorakas, from the first division of Cyprus, to leave Timão in the next transfer window, in the middle of the year. O My Helm confirmed the information initially published by the ge.globe.

Further definitions about the transfer are not yet known. The trend, however, is for Guilherme to be released immediately, with Corinthians holding part of his economic rights. The goalkeeper’s contract with Timão runs until the end of 2022, and he would be free to sign a pre-contract with any team starting next month.

Promoted to the professional squad of Corinthians in 2021, Guilherme would not have an easy life to receive an opportunity in Vítor Pereira’s team. The competition for the title in the Corinthians goal has Cássio, Ivan, Matheus Donelli, Carlos Miguel and Alan Gobetti. He didn’t make his debut in Timão’s main team.

Guilherme is not the only goalkeeper who may leave Corinthians in the coming days. Ivan, his position competitor, could be involved in a trade deal for Zenit striker Yuri Alberto.

