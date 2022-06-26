Corinthians has a night little inspired by Itaquera and only draws with Santos for the Brazilian

Corinthians hosted Santos for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. The classic played in Itaquera ended with a goalless draw between the teams.

The first stage of the classic for the Brasileirão was completely different from the one shown by Timão on Wednesday, against the same opponent, in the Copa do Brasil. With some holders spared, the Parque São Jorge team suffered with the ball out and, consequently, to get to the attack.

In the second half of the match, Timão showed an improvement in the creation with the substitutions of Vítor Pereira. However, the Parque São Jorge team only drew against the visitors.

With equality at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians added just one point in this round. Thus, Timão reached 26 points and remains in the runner-up of the championship, with two points less than the leader Palmeiras – the rival enters the field this Sunday against Avaí.

Write it down, Faithful! – Corinthians’ next commitment is this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, against Boca Juniors, for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16. For the Brasileirão, Timão returns to the field next Saturday, against Fluminense, at 16:30, at Maracanã.

Escalation

Vítor Pereira chose to go to the field with: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Roni and Du Queiroz; Adson, Felipe and Gustavo Mantuan.

My Helm

On the bench, coach Vítor Pereira has: Ivan, João Pedro, Lucas Piton, Willian, Giuliano, Guilherme Biro, Júnior Moraes, Matheus Araújo, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Bruno Melo and Xavier.

The game

First time

With a few minutes of play, Corinthians already had a low for the next commitment for the Brasileirão, a week from now, against Fluminense. Two minutes into the match, Roni fouled Eduardo Bauermann and received a yellow card. The warning is the athlete’s third, who is automatically suspended.

The Parque São Jorge team, with a more alternative team this Saturday, had great difficulties with the ball out at the beginning of the match. With less offensive pieces on the field and without the side Fagner, who also goes up a lot in the attack, the home owners found it difficult to advance against the Santos defense.

At seven minutes, defender Robert Renan raised his leg a lot and committed a foul on Marcos Leonardo. In the free kick, Santos managed to put the ball in the area with Lucas Braga, but Cássio avoided any danger by moving the ball away.

Three minutes later, Santos continued creating opportunities. Marcos Leonardo was released by Léo Baptistão and invaded Cássio’s area, kicking over the Corinthians goalkeeper. The ball went out and the referee signaled offside.

Corinthians tried to respond with Du Queiroz. The white midfielder started through the midfield and tried to trigger Felipe Augusto, a reference in the Corinthians attack this Saturday, but Gustavo got ahead and avoided the submission.

Santos had another opportunity at 16, with Léo Baptistão. The midfielder was called on by Ângelo and had space to dominate and kick at the entrance of the area, but Cássio spread out for a corner. Two minutes later, Du Queiroz tried for Timão to receive from Adson, pass the mark and risk from outside the area, but the ball went over the goal.

The match followed a lot of creation. Santos managed to have speed in the exit of the ball. At 20, Lucas Braga passed Cantillo and Robert Renan and was knocked down near the edge of the area. In the free kick, Marcos Leonardo tried to surprise the Corinthians defense and charged low, but the ball went out the side of Cássio’s goal.

At 24, Gustavo Mantuan passed the mark and was fouled by Rodrigo Fernández. The midfielder himself took the free-kick, straight into the goal. The ball deflected midway and passed close to the post, bringing danger to John’s goal.

In the final stretch of the first half, Willian and Giuliano started the warm-up on the lawns of Neo Química Arena. The athletes were Corinthians in the 4-0 victory against Santos, last Wednesday for the Copa do Brasil.

At 41, Santos still had a new chance with Ângelo. The midfielder received the ball and cut to the left, kicking from outside the area, but Cássio saved it in two halves. The referee added a minute of extra time and, thus, the first half ended goalless.

Second time

Needing to seek victory in the second stage, coach Vítor Pereira made two changes at halftime. Giuliano and Willian took the place of Gustavo Mantuan and Du Queiroz.

And it didn’t take long for the changes to take effect. Two minutes into the match, Giuliano and Willian scored and the number 10 cut Eduardo Bauermann before kicking with his left. The attempt went off without force and went out the side of John’s goal.

At seven, it was Timão’s turn to arrive with Rafael Ramos. Adson received close to the baseline and triggered the Portuguese, who dropped a bomb and saw the ball pass close to the opposing post.

Santos tried to respond with Léo Baptistão. Ângelo started the move and left Fábio Santos behind. The Santos midfielder took the leftovers and kicked left-handed towards Cássio’s goal.

At ten minutes, Vítor Pereira made the third change in the Corinthians team. This time, the coach pulled Felipe Augusto and put Júnior Moraes on the field.

During the second half, the Parque São Jorge team managed to attack Santos from the sides of the field, as they did on Wednesday, still for the Copa do Brasil. As they managed to make speed plays, Corinthians reached the attacking field more often.

Coach Vítor Pereira returned to move the team in the 14th minute. The coach removed Rafael Ramos and put the experienced Fagner on the field. Shirt 23 was cheered by Fiel when he entered the lawn. About ten minutes later, Lucas Piton also took the field in place of Roni.

A minute before leaving the pitch, Roni had the chance to open the scoring in Itaquera. Willian recovered a ball in the middle and started the black-and-white counterattack. Shirt 10 rolled the ball to Roni, who kicked it with the first shot and made the Santos goalkeeper make a great save.

The match started to get more involved in the final stretch. In the 37th minute, Vítor Pereira’s assistant coach, Luis Miguel, was sent off by the referee. In the stands, Fiel complained about the constant stoppages of the referee, who let the game run a little.

Unlike the first half of the match, in the second half the referee gave five minutes of stoppage time – four more than in the initial 45 minutes. Timão risked an arrival on the right side, with Fagner. The side tried to cross in the area and the ball stayed with the Santos goalkeeper. Thus, the match already knew its final numbers: Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos.

