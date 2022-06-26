Corinthians has a star from Arthur Sousa and applies a rout in Atltico-GO by the Brazilian Under-20

Corinthians won another victory in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. This Sunday morning, in a match played at CT do Dragão, in Goiânia, the alvinegra team beat Atlético-GO 5-1. The Corinthians goals were scored by Pedrinho and Arthur Sousa (four times).

In a busy first half, Corinthians took the lead with Pedrinho and Arthur Sousa, twice. Atlético-GO, in turn, decreased in penalty kick converted by Gustavo Caires.

Still ‘thirsty’ for a goal in the complementary stage, the Parque São Jorge club saw Arthur Sousa score twice more – four goals were scored by the striker throughout the match. This was Timão’s second victory in the competition.

With the result, Timão moves to the second position of Group B, which has nine other teams. Vasco, Grêmio, Internacional, RB Bragantino, Santos, Fluminense, Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO and Chapecoense are the teams that are part of the Corinthian group.

In this phase of the Brasileirão, it is worth remembering, the teams are divided into two groups and play against each other, in a single turn. The top four in each bracket advance to the knockout stage. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be defined as a two-way match.

Write it down, Faithful! – Timãozinho’s next commitment is now for the Campeonato Paulista. On Wednesday afternoon, at 15:00, the team returns to play within their domains, at Fazendinha, where they will face EC São Bernardo.

Escalation

Coach Danilo had to assemble this Saturday’s team with some modifications since he didn’t have all his athletes available. Cases of Felipe, Guilherme Biro, Matheus Araújo and Robert Renan, who served in the main team of Corinthians this weekend.

Given these circumstances, Timão went to the field with the following lineup: Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan and Pedrinho; Kayke Ferrari, Breno Bidon and Arthur Sousa.

My Helm

On the bench, the alvinegra team had nine other players: Bruno Carcaioli, Cauan, Renato, Thomas, Riquelme, Leo Agostinho, Juninho, Wesley and Giovane.

The game

First time

Corinthians started the game with everything and opened the scoring with just five minutes. In a corner kick by Kayke Ferrari, the ball was deflected on the first post and Pedrinho completed it to the back of the net.

Packed, the Parque São Jorge team extended the score at the first 15 minutes mark. The second goal from Corinthians came from Arthur Sousa’s feet, in a well-crafted play with quick passes for the Corinthians team.

After losing Breno Bidon, who was sent off after getting involved in a fight with Luiz Felipe, Corinthians saw Atlético-GO lower the score. Timão’s opponent scored with Gustavo Caires in a penalty kick. The sanction was marked after touching the hand of the alvinegra defender.

At the end of the first stage, at 43 minutes, Danilo Andrade’s men returned to swing the net. Arthur Sousa, once again, left his mark in Goiânia after a low cross by Vitor Meer.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second stage still ‘thirsty’ for a goal. At 13 minutes, Arthur Sousa almost left his third goal. The Corinthians striker was triggered at speed by the tip, dribbled the goalkeeper, but finished for the bottom line.

In the next move, however, the player did not waste and left his hat-trick in the match. Timão’s number 9, in play on the left side of the field, dominated and touched the left corner of goalkeeper Leonardo. After seven minutes, at 22, Arthur scored again.

Atltico-GO datasheet 1 x 5 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Place: CT do Drago, Goinia, GO

Date: June 26, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 10:00 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Breno Vieira Souza

Assistants: Hugo Svio Xavier Correa and Jordana Pereira Batista

goals: Gustavo Caires (Atltico-GO); Arthur Sousa (four times), Pedrinho (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Luiz Felipe and Gustavo Santos (Atltico-GO); Lo Mana (Corinthians)

red cards: Luiz Felipe (Atltico-GO); Breno Bidon (Corinthians)

ATLICO-GO: Leonardo; Gustavo Caires (Renan), Douglas, Chagas and Joo Pedro; Luiz Felipe, Cauari and Thiago Medeiros (Vinicius); Jonatan Da’ora (Ronald), Gustavo Santos (Pedro) and Isaac (Walber).

Technician: Coach: Rogerio Correa De Olive

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana (Cauan da Mata), Joo Pedro (Renato Santos), Murillo and Z Vitor; Vitor Meer, Kayke Ferrari (Wesley Gassova) and Ryan (Riquelme); Arthur Sousa, Pedrinho and Breno Bidon.

Technician: Danilo

