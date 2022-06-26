Corinthians helps supporter who had a barred poster to honor her father at the Arena | Corinthians

Vanessa left Londrina and, after a 10-hour bus trip, arrived in São Paulo to fulfill her dream: to see a game between Corinthians and Santos at Neo Química Arena.

Hours before the ball rolled, she was already in the stadium, ready to honor and thank her father. But when she went through the gates, his poster was vetoed by the São Paulo Military Police and had to be left behind.

— Father from Santos, daughter from Corinthians. You left on a Sunday Corinthians x Santos (11/09/2016). Today, I’m here for the 1st time and I brought you with me. Thank you dad for putting football in my life.

Even without the poster inside the Neo Química Arena, Vanessa had the opportunity to talk to Corinthians after the final whistle and was able to talk a little more about her relationship with her father, Seu Geraldo, and pay tribute to him properly.

“I come from a family of women. My father always liked football a lot, he used to take my sisters and I to play. And he was from Santos, but fate wanted Corinthians to choose me. So my house has always had an atmosphere of rivalry, Corinthians and Santos. Unfortunately my father passed away on a Sunday in Corinthians and Santos, and my dream has always been to come here at Neo Química Arena, to see a game between Corinthians and Santos to honor my father, because if I’m from Corinthians, it’s because of him. He brought football into my life. Father, I want to immortalize this moment and thank you for putting football in my life.

Corinthians supporter goes in match against Santos to honor Santos father

After the goalless draw against the rival, Corinthians faces the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, against Boca Juniors. The ball rolls on Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

