Corinthians negotiates Mantuan, Galo closes with Pedrinho

Mercado da Bola is in full swing. Corinthians will have Yuri Alberto, Atlético-MG will have Pedrinho, Fluminense released the side Marlon, while other clubs are also moving.
Check out the latest moves at Mercado da Bola this Saturday (25):
- Corinthians is closed with Yuri Alberto and only the official announcement for the player’s arrival would remain. In exchange, Zenit will take reserve goalkeeper Ivan and first-choice striker Gustavo Mantuan. Timão tries to hold both of them at least until the end of July;
- Corinthians made official a proposal by midfielder Erick Pulgar, who belongs to Fiorentina, but was on loan during last season to Galatasaray. Timão offered 1.5 million euros for the athlete, but the Italian club would like to receive something around 4 million euros;
- Fluminense has reached an agreement to terminate the contract with left-back Marlon, who has already said goodbye to his teammates, waived wages and travels to Turkey to sign a contract with Ankaragücü, a local elite club;
- Two Zenit players can also leave the club amid the new FIFA rule, which allows athletes to suspend their contracts. Claudinho and Malcom, Brazilians who stand out in the team, can leave the Russian team. Flamengo and São Paulo, for example, would be teams that would be monitoring the athletes’ situation;
- Atlético-MG reached an agreement with Pedrinho and will have the player on loan for one year. He refused a proposal from Lille, from France, and will arrive at Galo in the next few days. All that remains is the official announcement for the athlete to be a club player;
- Midfielder James Rodríguez would have decided his position on Botafogo’s offer: he is not coming to Brazil. The athlete’s desire is to return to Europe after defending Al Rayyan, from Qatar;
- Atlético-MG lent midfielder Alan Franco, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion for the club. He was on loan at the beginning of the year to Charlotte FC, from the United States, but will now play for Talleres, from Argentina, in the second half.