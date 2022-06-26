Couple asks justice to end stable union, but ends up getting married: ‘nobody expected’ | amapá

What was supposed to be the end of a relationship of more than 10 years became a fresh start in the lives of the couple Max Tony Mateus dos Santos and Marcielle Lima Santos. On Monday (20), they would sign the dissolution of the stable union, but a conversation with servers of the Court of Justice of Amapá (Tjap) made the companions give up on the end and more than that: they got married the next day.

The unusual event occurred this week at the forum in the city of Pedra Branca do Amapari, in the Midwest of Amapá. The couple even went to the District to sign the dissolution of the stable union, but after dialogue with servers, the decision for civil marriage took place.

Tjap explained that the couple was received on Monday (20) by the mediator Nilce Ferreira and the conciliator Elivaldo Silva, who realized that there were still good feelings between the couple and, therefore, used family constellation and restorative circle techniques so that Max and Marcielle reconcile.

“We saw that there was still something in common between the two of us. [mediadora] asked: ‘Do you want to get married today?’. We replied that no, it was not possible. Then she said: ‘go home, relax and when it comes tomorrow you’ll come well dressed’. Then the other day we went back to the Forum and they had organized a wedding, bought a cake and performed the ceremony”, said the wife.

The wedding was a surprise for both, but they talked and decided to take this new step in their relationship.

“It was quite a surprise, nobody expected it, but it was something very emotional. The conciliator was sensitive enough to see that there was still a feeling between the two of us. conversation,” he added.

The mediator Nilce Ferreira explained that the couple had been separated for a year, but was trying to reconcile. With this, the professional managed to make her partners choose to convert the stable union into marriage.

“I realized that there was still love between the two, who were very emotional. I explained the entire procedure of conversion to marriage and the fact was communicated to the judge of the District, who made herself available to us”, he reported.

Heavy machinery electrician, Max said that he decided to give his relationship with Marcielle a second chance because he realized that he is still in love with her.

“There was still love between me and my wife. I wanted to go back and so did she, so we gave each other a chance. We always wanted to get married, but we never had the opportunity,” he commented.

In a stable union for 11 years, since March the couple had returned to live in the same house. However, due to personal problems, Marcielle said that there was not a good dialogue with her partner.

“On that day that we went to the Forum, we were able to talk. We had never had any kind of conversation, because many things happened, I got sick, my daughter got pregnant, my son moved to another state and all that made me to close myself off”, said Marcielle.

The couple does not have any children together. Max has two children aged 13 and 15, while Marcielle is the mother of two boys aged 15 and 18 and a girl aged 17.

The wife said that one of the factors that caused the strain on the relationship was the little time the couple devoted to the family. So now the plans are to spend more time with the children and traveling together.

“Our plan from now on is to enjoy the family more, because we only talked about work, work, work… Now we want to take a trip to enjoy our family, together with our children. moment and my husband always demanded, but never gave”, she said.

After the curious situation at the Pedra Branca Forum in Amapari, Marcielle discovered the importance of dialogue in the love relationship and guides other couples to seek help before the decision to end.

“If the couple is going through problems, therapy helps, yes. In our case, the conversation we had with the staff of the Court of Justice was very important. If you have love, why not give it a chance? The family is important A simple conversation made all the difference”, he opined.

