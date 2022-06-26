Creates from the base elected best of Corinthians in classic against Santos; steering the worst

Corinthians drew goalless against Santos this Saturday. The teams faced each other for the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena, and Timão’s uninspired performance after the rout was reflected in the Fan Notesof My Helm.

Defender Robert Renan was elected best on the field by Corinthians. The player made his second game as a starter for the team tonight – the first was in the debut of the Copa do Brasil, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro. Robert had the highest average of the game, with 7.5.

Two other defenders completed the Corinthians podium. Goalkeeper Cássio appeared in second place, with 7.4. The archer was required at times to make good saves and prevent Santos from opening the scoring. Defender Raul Gustavo, also a baseman, as well as Robert, was third, with 7.1. The athlete even collected good numbers in the confrontation.

As in the last classic between Corinthians and Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, midfielder Roni was the player with the lowest average. The athlete, owner of Corinthians tonight, got a score of 2.6 from Fiel.

With the tie, Corinthians reached 26 points in the Brasileirão and continues as vice-leader of the championship. Timão is two behind Palmeiras, leader of the competition. The rival still plays this Sunday, against Avaí.

Corinthians’ next commitment to the Brazilian is next Saturday. Timão visits Fluminense, at 16:30, in Maracanã. Before that, the Parque São Jorge team faces Boca Juniors this Tuesday, at 21:30, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*

holders cassio

Average rating: 7.4

Reviews received: 928 Rafael Ramos

Average rating: 6.2

Reviews received: 930 Robert Renan

ace of the match

Average rating: 7.5

Reviews received: 944 Raul Gustavo

Average rating: 7.1

Reviews received: 932 Fábio Santos

Average rating: 5.3

Reviews received: 923 Ron

Average rating: 2.6

Reviews received: 973 Cantillo

Average rating: 5.4

Reviews received: 920 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 6.6

Reviews received: 915 addon

Average rating: 5.1

Reviews received: 909 Gustavo Mantuan

Average rating: 5.9

Reviews received: 916 Felipe Augusto

Average rating: 2.8

Reviews received: 951 reservations Giuliano

Average rating: 6.4

Reviews received: 916 William

Average rating: 6.8

Reviews received: 921 Junior Moraes

Average rating: 2.7

Reviews received: 923 Fagner

Average rating: 6.2

Reviews received: 899 Lucas Piton

Average rating: 4.9

Reviews received: 907 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 5.5

Reviews received: 907 Referee Flavio Rodrigues de Souza

Average rating: 1.6

Reviews received: 843 Total votes: 16,557

*Notes from the fans registered until 06/25/2022 at 23:08. The evaluations of Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 06/26/2022 at 19:00.

