Creates from the base elected best of Corinthians in classic against Santos; steering the worst

Abhishek Pratap 15 hours ago

Corinthians drew goalless against Santos this Saturday. The teams faced each other for the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena, and Timão’s uninspired performance after the rout was reflected in the Fan Notesof My Helm.

Defender Robert Renan was elected best on the field by Corinthians. The player made his second game as a starter for the team tonight – the first was in the debut of the Copa do Brasil, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro. Robert had the highest average of the game, with 7.5.

Two other defenders completed the Corinthians podium. Goalkeeper Cássio appeared in second place, with 7.4. The archer was required at times to make good saves and prevent Santos from opening the scoring. Defender Raul Gustavo, also a baseman, as well as Robert, was third, with 7.1. The athlete even collected good numbers in the confrontation.

As in the last classic between Corinthians and Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, midfielder Roni was the player with the lowest average. The athlete, owner of Corinthians tonight, got a score of 2.6 from Fiel.

With the tie, Corinthians reached 26 points in the Brasileirão and continues as vice-leader of the championship. Timão is two behind Palmeiras, leader of the competition. The rival still plays this Sunday, against Avaí.

Corinthians’ next commitment to the Brazilian is next Saturday. Timão visits Fluminense, at 16:30, in Maracanã. Before that, the Parque São Jorge team faces Boca Juniors this Tuesday, at 21:30, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*

holders
Çcassio
Average rating: 7.4
Reviews received: 928
Rafael AntRafael Ramos
Average rating: 6.2
Reviews received: 930
Robert Renan Alves BarbosaRobert Renan
ace of the match
Average rating: 7.5
Reviews received: 944
Raul Gustavo Pereira BicalhoRaul Gustavo
Average rating: 7.1
Reviews received: 932
FFábio Santos
Average rating: 5.3
Reviews received: 923
Roni Medeiros de MouraRon
Average rating: 2.6
Reviews received: 973
VCantillo
Average rating: 5.4
Reviews received: 920
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 6.6
Reviews received: 915
Adson Ferreira Soaresaddon
Average rating: 5.1
Reviews received: 909
Gustavo MantuanGustavo Mantuan
Average rating: 5.9
Reviews received: 916
Felipe Augusto da SilvaFelipe Augusto
Average rating: 2.8
Reviews received: 951
reservations
Giuliano Victor dePaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 6.4
Reviews received: 916
William Borges da SilvaWilliam
Average rating: 6.8
Reviews received: 921
studentJunior Moraes
Average rating: 2.7
Reviews received: 923
Fagner Conserva LemosFagner
Average rating: 6.2
Reviews received: 899
Lucas Piton CrivellaroLucas Piton
Average rating: 4.9
Reviews received: 907
Technician
VVictor Pereira
Average rating: 5.5
Reviews received: 907
Referee
Flavio Rodrigues de Souza
Average rating: 1.6
Reviews received: 843
Total votes: 16,557

*Notes from the fans registered until 06/25/2022 at 23:08. The evaluations of Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 06/26/2022 at 19:00.

