Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent offers player to surprising Serie A club

Coming to the end of his contract with the Manchester giants, Cristiano Ronaldo’s days in United’s colors may be numbered. Despite loving the club and being a fan of it, Cristiano is looking for a more competitive team to play, and rumors abound.

In recent days, some important clubs have been linked to the Portuguese star. Bayern is one of the possibilities, but a deal has been ruled out. After Bayern, comes Chelsea, since Jorge Mendes, the ace’s agent, was ‘caught’ in a meeting with the owner of Chelsea. But at the moment, it’s all rumors and no proposal.

Amid the departure of the Portuguese, the well-known newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport informs that Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, would have offered his football to Pomegranateby José Mourinho, coach that Cristiano lived his peak as a football player, in times of Real Madrid.

The source also mentions that the Portuguese ace is open to a return to Serie A this season. In Italy, he lived a great phase with the colors of Juventus, where he scored more than 100 official goals. Despite the info, at the moment, there is no contact from Roma regarding the CR7 name – but the rumors will certainly heat up next month, with the window opening.

PSG eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG is also one of the clubs that look to CR7’s football, but it runs outside. The dream is old, but the change of director makes the number 7 fall into oblivion by much of the Paris club.