Cruzeiro still has more than R$ 110 million in legal pending with the relegation group | cruise

Cruzeiro counts, in its creditors plan, having more than R$ 110 million in financial pending in the Labor Court with characters of relegation, two and a half years later. In this group are ex-directors, ex-coaches, ex-employees and ex-players who triggered the Minas Gerais team in the Labor Court

The cases are very diverse, and the account is even greater with the inclusion of the R$ 20 million claimed by Fábio, the unfulfilled agreement with defender Léo and also the new complaints of midfielder Robinho and coach Abel Braga.

These names will be included in the creditors plan. If they write off part of the debt, they may have priority in payment, including, according to the plan presented.

On the list are several players who were protagonists or were part of the 2019 squad. Among them, forwards Fred (case with the highest remaining value R$23.6 million, after a R$25 million agreement) and David (R$7 million ), midfielders Thiago Neves (R$10 million) and Robinho (R$3.5 million), defender Dedé (R$16 million) and full-backs Egídio (R$4.5 million) and Dodô (15 million) , between others.

In the case of defender Dedé, for example, the player has already filed a lawsuit, alleging breach of the agreement. Robinho also sued the Labor Court, in a new labor claim, in which he gave rise to R$ 19,876,757.00, alleging the recognition of salary differences in the two contracts he made with Cruzeiro.

Also on the list are former coaches Mano Menezes and Rogério Ceni. The relationship is also enhanced with former managers Marcelo Djian and Marcone Barbosa, as well as members of the coaching staff, such as Mano Menezes’ assistant Sidnei Lobo and goalkeeper coach Robertinho.

Cruzeiro still lives with extrajudicial situations with players who participated in the relegation. In the case of goalkeeper Fábio, for example, the club has already admitted the labor debt. In this first semester, the player, currently in Fluminense, notified Ronaldo’s management for a payment of BRL 20 million.

Cruzeiro still has an extrajudicial agreement with defender Léo, currently at Chapecoense. According to the player, the deal is not being fulfilled.

