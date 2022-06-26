Cruzeiro’s next opponent, Sport fires coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo

photo: Publicity/Sport Gilmar Dal Pozzo fell after a home draw with Brusque Coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo no longer commands Sport. This Sunday morning, the Pernambuco team announced the termination “‘in common agreement” with its then coach, who leaves the club with his assistant Emerson Nunes and physical trainer Anselmo Sbragia.

The break in the score took place the day after Leo da Ilha’s 0-0 draw, at home, against Brusque, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, the club has 21 points and occupies the fifth place of the table, in the mouth of the zone of access First Division. Grmio, the first team within the G4, has one more point.

However, with the draw, Sport is now four games without a win this season. Of these matches, three ended in a draw and one in a defeat, away from home, against Bahia, direct opponents through access to Serie A.

Sport announces the departure, by mutual agreement, of Gilmar Dal Pozzo, assistant Emerson Nunes and coach Anselmo Sbragia. Club thanks the committee, determined to do the best and who personally said goodbye to athletes and staff, in an atmosphere of great respect: https://t.co/CcAJ4Y072I pic.twitter.com/qUzKZnQ7tL — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) June 26, 2022 “The club is grateful for the professionalism, the services provided and the coexistence throughout this period with the commission, which has always been willing and determined to do the best for the club and who personally said goodbye to all the athletes and staff, in an atmosphere of great respect. , in this Sunday’s re-presentation. Sport also wishes the professionals much success in their future projects”, communicated Leo on his website.

Now, who will lead the team until the arrival of a new coach will be the technical assistant Csar Lucena, who will have a hard break ahead. This Tuesday, Sport will face Cruzeiro, the isolated leader of the competition. The ball rolls in Mineiro at 21:30 (from Brasilia).