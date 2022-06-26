‘Cursed’ Blue Hole in Red Sea has killed hundreds; many bodies are still at the bottom of the ocean

The name reflects the beauty of the place: blue hole (Blue Hole). But behind the fascination with the nature of “undersea cathedral” in the Red Seanorth of Dahab (Egypt), on the Sinai Peninsula, there is a threat: the point has become known worldwide as the “Divers Cemetery”. The 120 meter deep sinkhole took hundreds of lives over the years. Even so, it remains a challenge, attracting visitors from all over the world.

There’s a list of missing people. It is believed that there are still unrecovered bodies at the bottom of the sea to this day.

the Blue Hole, on the coast of Egypt Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps

Expedition to the Blue Hole Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Diving in the Blue Hole, Egypt Photo: Playback/YouTube

In the first part, Blue Hole has a depth of 6 meters, and this section is called “The Saddle”, followed by a 26 meters long tunnel that is known as “The Arch”, whose ceiling reaches 55 meters high and its bottom reaches about 120 meters.

Depth and disorienting structure often cause nitrogen narcosis, a condition resulting from breathing certain gases at high pressure. Anyone who goes through this experiences a feeling of drunkenness-like confusion and is often unable to distinguish what is happening.

Map of Blue Hole, the ‘undersea cathedral’ Photo: Reproduction

Divers’ testimonies cite a “bright light” to which they swam, believing it to be the surface of the ocean. Was not. In fact, they were just sinking deeper and deeper, resulting in some loss of life.

In 1997, the entwined bodies of two young Irish divers were recovered from the Blue Hole. It is likely that one grabbed the other while panicking and ended up dragging the companion to his death. A tombstone for the pair was placed on a rock by the sea, alongside dozens of others. There are so many that now the place resembles a cemetery:

Headstones for the dead in the Blue Hole Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Below, watch the (long-length) video about the Blue Hole expedition:

Local Bedouin fishermen attribute the tragedies to an old “curse“. According to them, the place is haunted by the spirit of a girl who drowned there to avoid being subjected to an arranged marriage.

“It’s not difficult to dive into the Blue Hole. On the contrary. But many divers underestimate the hole, which quickly turns it into a trap”told “Der Spiegel” Tarek Omar, a diver who has already helped to recover several corpses from the hole.