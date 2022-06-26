Datafolha: 47% say that the case Bruno and Dom will greatly damage Brazil’s image abroad; 26% assess that it will harm a little | Election poll

Datafolha poll released by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” this Saturday (25th) points out that 47% of Brazilian voters say that the case of the murders of indigenist Bruno Araújo and journalist Dom Phillips will greatly damage Brazil’s image abroad. Already 26% evaluate that it will harm a little. 17% said they did not see any damage, and 10% had no opinion.

Datafolha interviewed 2,556 people over the age of 16 in 181 cities across the country. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

The same survey also found that, for 49% of Brazilians, the Brazilian government did less than it could to investigate the murders of Bruno and Dom. For 27%, the government did everything it could.

Bruno and Dom disappeared in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas, on June 5th. Their bodies were found 10 days later. He, who were shot dead and had their bodies burned and buried, were going to visit an Indigenous Surveillance team near Lake Jaburu.

The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing activity in the region. The second largest indigenous land in the country, Vale do Javari is the scene of conflicts typical of the Amazon: drug trafficking, theft of wood and the advance of mining.

Three people were arrested for the murder of Bruno and Dom: the brothers Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira; and Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”.

The Brazilian government was criticized for the response given to the disappearance of Dom and Bruno, including by international bodies, which went so far as to ask for greater government involvement and speed in the search.

The spokeswoman for the UN agency, Ravina Shamdasani, criticized the Brazilian government’s delay in starting the search and, in response to comments by the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, that Bruno and Dom were on an “adventure”, stated that it was the State’s obligation to protect journalists and professionals who work in defense of human rights.