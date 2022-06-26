Datafolha: 63% declare not earn enough – 06/26/2022 – Market

Most Brazilians feel that the family budget has lost purchasing power and that the economy will not be able to pick up a stronger reaction in the coming months, even if it improves a little.

According to Datafolha, 63% say they feel financial constraints at home. Of this contingent, 37% declare that the family’s money today is not enough, and that sometimes it is even lacking. Another 26% say they earn very little, which causes difficulties.

Datafolha heard 2,556 Brazilians in 181 cities on Wednesday (22) and Thursday (23). The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus two points.

This latest research shows a reversal in the previously detected trend.

The number of Brazilians who reported having budgetary limitations in the family had been falling since its peak in July 2016, when 67% said they had financial problems at home. A year ago, that share had dropped to 55%.

The number of Brazilians who claimed to earn very little was still advancing, and reached 25% in June 2021. However, the contingent that said they did not earn enough, and saw lack of money, was falling, reaching 30%.

At that time, 39% claimed to earn exactly what they needed to live. Now, that share has dropped to 32%.

The survey shows that the situation is currently very delicate, especially for those with a family income of up to two minimum wages, with 81% declaring that they suffer from financial limitations.

In this portion, 42% say that the family income is not enough, and sometimes they lack money, while 39% say that they earn very little and have difficulties.

ECONOMIC REACTION IS SLOW

The projections for the economy are still bad for the coming months, but the share of Brazilians who estimate a reaction is starting to rise.

In the current survey, 63% expect inflation to rise against 74% in March. The portion that projects a reduction went from 10% to 13%, while those who believe it will remain as it is went from 12% to 19% in the same period.

The group that estimates an increase in unemployment leads, but also relents, from 50% in March to 45% now.

Regarding the expectation of the purchasing power of salaries, there is an improvement, with a technical tie in the June Datafolha. The survey shows that 34% believe it will lose purchasing power, another 33% believe it will remain as it is.

In March, 40% expected a loss and 29% believed it would stay as it was.

The portion that estimates an increase in purchasing power was within the margin of error, going from 27% in March to 29% now.

The reading on economic performance has not changed for a few months.

In this June survey, the share of Brazilians who say they see the economy getting worse is 67%. The level is similar to that recorded in the surveys of December last year (65%), March (66%) and May (66%) this year.

However, the more negative perception in some segments draws attention. Among those who have a family income of up to two minimum wages, 70% say that the economy has worsened. This reading is predominant among women and young people aged between 16 and 24, with 73% in both segments stating that the economic scene has worsened.

On a personal level, reading is a little milder.

Most respondents say that their economic situation has worsened. However, this quota has dropped from 52% in May to 47% now.

On the other hand, the portion that declared that they did not see changes in the economic condition rose from 29% in May to 32% in this survey in June. The number of respondents who identify improvement is stable. It was 19% in December, March and May polls, and 20% now.

Looking ahead, there is an expectation that better days will come.

The projection of an improvement in the economy has grown and is already tying with the negative forecasts. The number of people expecting a worsening economy has dropped from 40% in March to 34% now. Those who expect an improvement rose from 27% to 33% in the period.

Most expect their situation to improve, but the data remains largely stable.

In the June Datafolha, 47% believe that their situation will improve. In March they were 45%. In both surveys, 35% declared that the situation tends to stay the same. There was a slight drop in the portion that predicts a worsening in their situation, from 18% to 15% now.