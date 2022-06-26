Datafolha: 63% of Brazilians say they don’t earn enough and have financial problems | Economy

A Datafolha survey published by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” this Sunday (25) points out that 63% of Brazilians say they do not earn enough and have financial problems at home.

Of this total, 37% declare that the family budget is not enough and that, sometimes, it is lacking. Already a share of 26% say they earn very little.

Datafolha heard 2,556 Brazilians in 181 cities on Wednesday (22) and Thursday (23). The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus two points.

According to the publication, the survey released this Sunday shows a trend reversal.

The share of Brazilians who reported having financial limitations had been declining since its peak, reached in July 2016, when 67% reported having problems with the budget. A year ago, that share had shrunk to 55%.

Would you say the money you and your family earn:

Not enough, sometimes lacking: 37%

It’s exactly what they need to live: 32%

It is very little, bringing many difficulties: 26%

More than enough: 5%

From now on, will inflation increase, will it decrease or will it stay as it is?

Increase: 63%

Stay as is: 19%

Decrease: 13%

From now on, will unemployment increase, will it decrease or will it stay as it is?

Increase: 45%

Stay as it is: 27%

Decrease: 23%

And will the purchasing power of wages increase, decrease or stay the same?

Decrease: 34%

Stay as is: 33%

Increase: 29%

The country’s economic situation – in recent months, how has it evolved?

Worsened: 67%

Stayed as it was: 17%

Improved: 15%

Don’t know: 1%

Interviewee’s economic situation – in recent months, how has it evolved?

Worsened: 47%

Stayed as it was: 32%

Improved: 20%

Don’t know: 0

In the coming months, will the country’s economic situation improve, will it worsen or will it stay as it is?

Worse: 34%

Improve: 33%

Stay as is: 29%

In the coming months, will your economic situation improve, will it worsen or will it stay as it is?