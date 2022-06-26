Datafolha: Ciro leads second voting option, but most of his voters admit to voting for another candidate

Third place in the latest Datafolha poll on the dispute for the presidency of the Republic, the pre-candidate of the PDT, Ciro Gomes, is the favorite in the voters’ second voting option. At the same time, most of his electorate say they can still change their vote.

According to the survey, 70% of all respondents say they are fully decided on their candidates, while 29% say they can still change. In this universe of people who do not rule out migrating to vote, Ciro is seen as an alternative by 22% of voters.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears in second place with 18%, and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in third, with 14%. In this scenario, the pedetista attracts votes from voters for Lula (40%) and Bolsonaro (26%).

While appearing as the second preferred voting option, Ciro faces an adverse scenario of low vote conviction among his own electorate. Most, 66%, responded that they can still change candidates. Of these, 44% would migrate to Lula and 12% to Bolsonaro.

Among Lula’s voters, 79% say they are fully decided, while in Bolsonaro’s case it is 78%.

The Datafolha poll released on Thursday showed that Lula maintains the lead in the first round of the presidential race with 47% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro appears in second place with 28%. In third place appears Ciro with 8%, followed by André Janones (Avante) with 2%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 1%. According to the survey, Lula would win the election in the first round with 53% of valid votes, if the election took place today.

Datafolha interviewed, on Wednesday and Thursday, 2,556 voters in 181 municipalities in all regions of the country. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-09088/2022. The margin of error is two percentage points, and the confidence index is 95%.