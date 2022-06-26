Datafolha indicates that Bolsonaro was silent for 49% in Dom and Bruno case

posted on 06/25/2022 19:13



According to research published by Datafolha, this Saturday (25/6) — and contracted by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo —, 49% of Brazilians believe that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did less than he could in the investigation of the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira.

Datafolha heard 2,556 people in 181 Brazilian cities. All were over 16 years old. The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number 09088/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. Data were collected between Wednesday (22/6) and Thursday (23/6)

More details of numbers

On the other hand, 27% of respondents say that the Bolsonaro government has done everything in its power to solve the case. For 6% the government did what it could (in the sense of neither more nor less); 18% were unable to comment on the issue.

Also according to the Datafolha survey, for 47% of the ears, the deaths of Dom and Bruno harm the image of Brazil abroad. For 26%, the case harms “a little” and 17% say that there will be no grooves in the country’s image internationally. 10% of respondents did not express an opinion.