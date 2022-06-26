Deputies call for Bolsonaro’s removal and Torres’ summons after Ribeiro’s audio

The PT bench in the Chamber of Deputies defends that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) be removed from office to be investigated on suspicion of interference in the investigation involving former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and pastors.

In a telephone intercept by the Federal Police, the former holder of the folder stated in a conversation with his daughter that Bolsonaro would have alerted him to a possible search and seizure operation. In the call, which lasted just over three minutes, he revealed that he received a message from the president on June 9, weeks before he was arrested.

For deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), the case constitutes obstruction of justice. “We want the president’s removal to be investigated,” he said to Capital Letter the parliamentarian this Saturday 25th. “It is a common crime committed during the term of office”.

In the dialogue with his daughter, Ribeiro said he was concerned about Bolsonaro’s ‘hunch’ about the search and seizure operation.

“Today the president called me… he has a feeling again that they might want to reach him through me. You know, I’ve been sending him verses, right?”, he admitted. The daughter then asks if Bolsonaro wants him to stop texting. The former minister denies it and then clarifies what the president meant.

“He thinks they’re going to want to do a search and seizure at home, you know, it’s very sad. Well, that can happen, right? If there are any indications”, comments the former minister.

After being alerted by the Attorney General’s Office in the Federal District of Bolsonaro’s ‘possible illicit interference’, Judge Renato Coelho Borelli, of the 15th Federal Criminal Court, decided to return the investigation of Operation Acesso Paid to the Federal Supreme Court.

On another front, PT deputies Rogério Correia (PT-MG), Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) and Bohn Gass (PT-RS) presented a request for the summons of the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, and the director-general of the Federal Police, Márcio Nunes de Oliveira.

In the document, the parliamentarians mention that the delegate who leads the investigations, Bruno Calandrini, said in a message that the investigations were “harmed” due to privileged treatment of Ribeiro and interference in the top of the corporation.

“Any interference in an investigation of this magnitude must be rigorously investigated and those responsible and the privileged interests identified, which certainly are not to be confused with the public interest and the seriousness that is expected in situations of this kind”, says an excerpt from the application.

The disclosure of the conversation between the former minister and his daughter rekindled the debate on the MEC’s ​​CPI in the National Congress. On Thursday 23, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) got the number of signatures needed. Now, opposition parliamentarians are already considering, if the commission is installed, summoning Bolsonaro to testify.

Read the requirements below:

REQ-81-2022-CTASP

REQ-82-2022-CTASP