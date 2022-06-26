DF bet takes R$ 17 million in Quina de São João

posted 6/26/2022 11:06 am / updated 6/26/2022 11:06 am



(Credit: Playback/YouTube/Caixa)

A simple bet made at a lottery in Brazlândia was one of the winners of Quina de São João, drawn on Saturday (26/6) during the São João de Campina Grande party, in Paraíba. The lucky one will take home BRL 17,813,226.63.

The prize went to 11 bets that matched the five drawn numbers (35, 36, 49, 75 and 80). In the case of the DF hitter, a single bet was made. The other winning bets were made in the states of Bahia, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Another 2,026 bets matched 4 numbers and took BRL 7,045.11 each. The suit came out to 155,913 bets, which took R$87.18 each. And 4,061,522 people hit two dozen, earning BRL 3.34.

Quina’s next draw is scheduled for Monday (27/6) and, according to Caixa Econômica’s website, the estimated prize is R$700,000.

Good luck on Mega

Saturday was lucky for the brasiliense. The Mega-Sena prize didn’t come, but seven players hit five of the six dozen drawn and took home BRL 35,919.96.