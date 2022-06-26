Diesel increases 9.5% and already costs more than gasoline at gas stations – News

O diesel costs more than gasoline for the first time at gas stations in the country since the beginning of the historical series, in 2004. The average price of a liter of fuel exceeded that of regular gasoline and even that of additives, according to a survey by the ANP (National Oil, Gas and Biofuels) this week.

The average value went from R$6,906 to R$7,568, up 9.5%, one week after Petrobras increased its refineries. The maximum price of diesel reached almost R$ 9. The liter was found for R$ 8,950, in Cruzeiro do Sul (AC). In the previous week, the maximum had been R$ 8,630, in Irecê and Valença (BA).

Regular gasoline went from R$7,232 to R$7,390, an increase of 2.18%, and additive gasoline, from R$7,337 to R$7,486 (2%).





The increases took place after a price readjustment at refineries, of 5.2% for gasoline and 14.2% for diesel, on the 17th. Petrobras claims that “it has sought to balance its prices with the global market, but without the immediate transfer to domestic prices of the volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

The rise in fuel prices has been a point of tension between Petrobras and the federal government. Constant readjustments impact inflation in an election year. In the case of diesel, they also have an indirect effect, putting pressure on freight costs for products such as food and bus tickets.

The international supply crisis, with the war between Russia and Ukraine, aggravated the issue of prices and increased the difference between the sale value of the two fuels by the refineries.

The government has already zeroed federal taxes on diesel and is trying a program to support truck drivers. Before the increase in pumps at gas stations, truck drivers were already criticizing the value. Demand increases in the second half of the year due to transportation of the agricultural crop.

The government also changed the command of Petrobras for the fourth time. This Friday (24), the Eligibility Committee of the state-owned company evaluates the name of Caio Paes de Andrade for the presidency of the company.



