Discover the “secret” functions of the iPhone in the new iOS 16

O new iOS 16 has already talked about its novelties for all the latest iPhone cell phones. A lot of changes were announced during the recent WWDC 22 event, but there are a few features that haven’t gained all the attention they deserve. Discover some “secret” iPhone functions that will be released soon.

See too: Learn how to avoid the WhatsApp job vacancy scam

Among these “secret” functions of the iPhone are new voice commands for the virtual assistant Siri and an application aimed at the fitness niche. However, the features that stood out the most in the presentation of Apple’s new operating system were those aimed at personalizing the screen and transforming the device’s notifications.

Check out what are the “secret” functions of the iPhone in the new iOS 16:

1 – Detection of duplicate contacts

Starting with the new iOS 16, iPhone will be able to identify duplicate contacts in your address book. In this way, the system itself will make the suggestion to delete one of the saves, a function that does not currently exist.

2 – Volume off button to end calls

New iOS updates will allow the user to disable the option to end call through the volume button. Although it is a practical way to perform the task, it can be triggered accidentally and at an inopportune moment.

3 – Permission to copy and paste between apps

Another “secret” function of the iPhone that will arrive with iOS 16 is authorization to be able to copy and paste content between different applications. The new feature aims to offer more security and data protection.

4 – Turn off voice calls through Siri

A new Siri voice command is among the iPhone’s “secret” functions. It will allow Apple’s virtual assistant to end a call. Just say something like, “Hey Siri, hang up”.

5 – Leave albums locked

Users who want to protect their deleted photo albums and pictures will have this option soon. The new iOS 16 will allow files to be protected with Face ID, Touch ID or password.

6 – Home screen blur

To protect information on iPhone, users can blur the readability of the device’s home screen.