Distributor sells cost-effective used iPhones in Brazil

One iPhone it’s not cheap and anyone who wants to buy the latest release needs to pay more than 6 thousand reais. In this way, looking for old versions has been an alternative for those on a low budget. Currently, it is difficult to live without changing your functions, as the need for communication has increased even at work.

Some people end up changing their smartphone quickly and returning it to an Apple partner. Therefore, all recovered products are put back on the market. Many are practically new for a short time of use, but always in good condition. In this case, an intermediary emerged that attests to the quality of the items, concerned with the customer experience.

Trocafy sells used cell phones with manufacturer’s warranty and certification

THE Trocafy is a solution for those who need good cell phones with prices below those practiced by stores. The app that was previously called ”Brused” was purchased by Allied, responsible for offering 30% to 50% off. The site is working in Brazil and already has several models that can be purchased without bureaucracy, with a 30-day warranty and trial period.

The company has a team responsible for curating and analyzing all the devices sold. So it’s safer than trying to trade with other people you don’t know. Its main differential is being an official representative of iPhones and uses its experience with Samsung and Apple in the evaluation of these goods, prioritizing the performance of Android and iOS systems.

