In the 80s, Mobylette was very successful, so this year, the manufacturer Caloi is relaunching the electric bike, in order to compete with others that are already on the market.

The electric vehicle is a sustainable alternative to traffic that is full of polluting vehicles. However, many people have the same question: do you need a driver’s license to drive an electric bike on the streets? Check out.

Do electric bikes need a CNH?

It should be noted that the electric bicycle is a motor cycle. That is, it is considered by legislation as a motorcycle with a four-stroke engine, up to 50 cm³, and not a bicycle. Mopeds are lighter than motorcycles, as they have a maximum speed of 50 km/m.

Also according to Brazilian legislation, anyone driving a moped must be licensed. Therefore, it is mandatory to have the National Driver’s License (CNH) of category A, which is intended for motorcycles, or to have an Authorization to Drive Moped (ACC).

Obligations

Since 2016, mopeds must be registered as motor vehicles (Renavam) and be licensed. In this way, electric bicycles pay Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA), mandatory insurance (DPVAT) and annual licensing, in addition to the driver having to use safety equipment, such as a helmet when driving the moped.

All e-bikes must obey certain rules of conduct on the road, such as not riding on highways or expressways, and under no circumstances should they be ridden on sidewalks or bicycle lanes. If the driver is caught in one of these situations, he will be penalized with a serious infraction fine.

Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the Brazilian Traffic Code, which requires that electric bicycles, which in the past had few rules and were driven even by children and adolescents, be treated as motor vehicles.

