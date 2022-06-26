Do I always need to charge my cell phone to 100%?

Who never gave that little charge on their cell phone and thought it was enough? Current smartphone features make the battery drain faster. So, for you to optimize the useful life of your cell phone, we brought some tips.

It is not necessary to wait for the cell phone to completely discharge before putting it in the socket: it is recommended to recharge from 20%;

Using the cell phone while it is charging is not ideal, the battery can heat up and the charging can take a long time;

You can take the cell phone out before the charge is complete, that’s because the batteries have lithium ions that don’t harm the battery when they don’t reach 100%. Good news, no?;

It doesn’t hurt to leave the phone on the charger after reaching 100%, as it stops receiving power after reaching that number

And yes! You can leave it charging overnight;

Recharge with turbo charger, it may depend on your cellphone. You should check if it supports receiving power from the charger.

Now we know that some common practices, like taking out your cell phone before reaching 100%, are actions that won’t harm your smartphone. But keep an eye out for these safety tips: