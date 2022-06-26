Doctor Strange 2 Confirms Why Wanda Couldn’t Beat Thanos

One of Marvel’s most heated debates is over who could have defeated Thanos if they had had better conditions (Thor and Captain Marvel are good candidates, for example). The new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended up throwing light on this debate, in an indirect way.

Wanda Maximoff is another one who is unanimously considered a character powerful enough to have defeated the Mad Titan – something she came very close to doing in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Still, she couldn’t.

It ends up becoming a little incoherent when we know this new version of Scarlet Witchthe villain of Doctor Strange 2. Turns out that the movie itself explains why she failed to defeat Thanos on occasion.

Basically, has to do with the Darkhold and how the item corrupted it – increasing the Wanda’s power level. Before the Multiverse of Madness, she was strong, but not that powerful. The reason? The Scarlet Witch he didn’t know how to take advantage of his dark side and use his anger.

The Darkhold did just that and it’s evident when she murders the Ultron robotsBesides the slaughter with Illuminati. It was necessary for Wanda to lose Vision and her children to become a real monster).

Thus, if Thanos that she found in the past had met the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2Is it over there would have crumpled the Mad Titan even if he had the Infinity Stones.

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One second Doctor Strange solo movie was already expected, but the announcement of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did not come without surprises, starting with the title, which promised delve further into the concept of alternative realities introduced in Avengers: Endgame. But not only that!

The film was described by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, as the first horror film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, by far, no one had any idea what that meant.

It was also quickly confirmed that Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witchwould be in the story, which had connection with the series WandaVision, from Disney+.

There is also the premiere of America Chavez, Miss America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She was played by young actress Xochitl Gomez. The two characters are some of the protagonists of history, alongside Former Earth Sorcerer Supreme.

Among the news that drew the most attention is the presence of several special appearances that formed a group of Marvel comics called Illuminati – chaired by none other than Professor Charles Xavier (with none other than Patrick Stewart back in the role).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered in Brazil in 4 May 2022.

