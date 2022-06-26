‘Dom will be cremated in the country he loved’, says wife of Dom Philips, who asked for safety for environmental defenders | Rio de Janeiro

The wife of Dom Phillips, Alessandra Sampaio, asked for more security for the defenders of the environment so that their families do not experience the loss that she and the relatives of indigenist Bruno Pereira are going through. She also made a point of saying that Dom is being cremated in the country he loved, fought for and chose to live in. She made a statement during the wake of the English journalist.

“Today Dom will be cremated in the country he loved, his chosen home, Brazil. Today is a day of mourning”, said Alessandra.

The body of English journalist Dom Phillips, murdered in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, is laid to rest this Sunday (26) at Parque da Colina Cemetery, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro.

She stressed that the family will remain attentive to all the developments of the investigations and that she asked for safety for those who defend the environment and families.

“We will remain attentive to all developments in the investigations, demanding justice in the broader meaning of the term. We renew our struggle so that our pain and that of Bruno Pereira’s family will not be repeated. As well as those of the families of other journalists and environmental defenders, who remain at risk,” said Dom’s wife.

Alessandra asked that the perception of the importance of caring for the environment be transformed into practical acts for the preservation of life.

“This worldwide movement of solidarity and justice and awareness for the conservation of nature and the peoples who protect it brings immense hope to all of us, I am sure of that”, he said.

Alessandra thanked everyone who participated in the search for her husband and for indigenist Bruno Pereira. She also thanked the press professionals in demanding transparency in the investigations and mobilization around the case.

“I sincerely thank all the people who showed solidarity with Dom, with Bruno, with our families and friends here in Brazil and in other countries”, he highlighted.

The wife of Dom Philips said that the final tributes to the English journalist will be made in a ceremony restricted to family members.

“Dom was a very special person, not only for defending what he believed in as a professional, but also for having a huge heart and a great love for humanity. Let’s celebrate Dom’s sweet memory and his presence in our lives”, said Alessandra .

Phillips’ body arrived in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday (23) on a Federal Police (PF) plane. His widow, Alessandra Sampaio, received her husband’s ring from the Federal Police.

Dom and indigenist Bruno Pereira were last seen on June 5, while on an expedition in the Vale do Javari region of Amazonas.

The bodies of the two were found on the 15th. Expert reports confirmed that they were shot dead with hunting ammunition.

Three men have already been arrested for participating in the crime. According to the Federal Police, five other men who helped to bury the bodies of Bruno and Dom in the woods have been identified.

In addition, this Thursday, a man presented himself to the police in São Paulo saying he participated in the murders.

The expertise pointed out that Bruno was hit by three shots, two in the chest and one in the head. Dom was shot once, in the chest.

The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region.