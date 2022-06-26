Dorival justifies changes and dreams of signing Andreas

Today (25), under the eyes of more than 40 thousand people, Flamengo beat América-MG 3-0, in the 14th round of the Brasileirão. Dorival Júnior went to the field with an unprecedented lineup and justified the decision at a press conference.

With a tight schedule and few days available to work with the full squad, the coach has been making adaptations to the team, and even due to the recovery of some athletes. Dorival praised the players’ ability and reinforced that the philosophy is being implemented.

“I think we have to think match by match. From the end of Atlético-MG’s match to here, we only had two and a half days. And can you imagine what it’s like to start a recovery having to sleep at dawn and already be on the field for two days and a half later, facing a team that didn’t play in the middle of the week, which certainly prepared very well so that they could face us. I always have the idea that we need to be constantly rebuilding the group, so that everyone feels important” , said before proceeding:

“The players are here because they have the ability. They change characteristics from one to the other, this is normal, but they need to feel important, participating at all times in everything that is happening, and in the opportunities they give their message. the intention is not to save, it is to inject those who they are physically better at that moment and especially that they are prepared, trained”, and continued:

“The players are beginning to understand this philosophy, feeling comfortable on the field. Even in the two matches we lost to Atlético, we already felt that. So, everything is a matter of time. We still need many things. And with each game we study the best possible formation for that match. We will have different matches, we will need different players”, he concluded.

In addition, Dorival spoke again about Andreas’ stay. Against Cuiabá, the coach reinforced his desire to count on the player and, now, treated the maintenance of the midfielder in the squad as ‘the best signing’ of the window.

“For me it would be very important, the best signing we would make at the moment would be to keep Andreas. I hope that the president can find a way and leave him here. He is a different player, who fits in any circumstances, in any senses. Participative, intelligent to act. I have no doubt that he can grow a lot in our team”, he concluded.

The victory against América-MG may have been Andreas’ last game at Maracanã for Flamengo. With a contract until June 30th, the next commitment against Tolima, in Colombia, for Colombia, on Wednesday (29th), could be the ‘goodbye’ game.

See other answers:

Midfield

“I believe that we had an important balance in the match due to the marking strength we had. This marking strength that was initiated by the attackers. When we lost a little of these forces we started to move because then they started to have more freedom in the exit. But it was a complete midfield, which had the strength to score, speed in the exchange of passes and moments of transition”

“I believe that all the players that came on also responded and that made the midfield feel very consistent during the 90 minutes. It gives the impression that because we have three men with a little more strength, but in reality , when everyone participates, the plays are filtered and end up making the work of each one easier. I credit this dedication we had to find a great result”

João Gomes

“What I see is that João is acquiring a court, he is improving. We played with Arão, João and Andreas and the midfield gave a great response there in Minas. Now, with the entry of Thiago Maia in the same way, we continue to respond . Based on the performance of the two (Andreas and João), what the group has been showing is the growth of the two. We don’t have pillars on top of the two, but they are completing what the team has been doing.”

Evolution at work

“It’s a shame the result didn’t come in Belo Horizonte, because we played a high level match. Atlético deserved their goals. But we also scored and had opportunities, with a little whim we would have had better luck. The team has been evolving. I hope we keep it, even in the defeats, we pointed out that the performances had been different since the first match against Internacional.”

Brazilian

“First the recovery work. We have to try to reduce as much as possible and get closer to those who are up front. And then we’ll evaluate what we’ll be able to do throughout the season. you follow the results, matches in sequence away from home.”

“Games in which we will have to deliver a lot and catching our team oscillating, trying to regain confidence. We have to speed up the process and get the points. It’s no use doing math, the distance is great, but we have to believe. a final moment we have breath and confidence rescued for the best of results.”

Gabi’s bad phase and using Pedro

“I think the position of the fans is sovereign and has to be respected. Gabriel is very important for Flamengo. If I’m not wrong, he is the top scorer at Maracanã. He has responded for years and is a player that the fans trust . He may even go through a moment of instability, but I know his ability. The ball seeks him inside the area. The oscillations are natural with any professional. Heaven and hell in football are just a hand’s breadth away. to have our trust. He is important. And he will be decisive.”

“It’s all a matter of time. The player needs a streak, we know that. A streak that I haven’t been able to give to some of them. Vitinho and others. I’ll always believe that the player recovers. I’ll just give up on a player when he gives up his condition. Otherwise, I will always insist. Players do not stop acting, they lose confidence at times or others, but they are players who are in Flamengo not by chance, and if they are here it is because they have many qualities”.

Fight for the three competitions

“I guarantee you a lot of work, dedication and trying to rescue that happy and vibrant team that we’ve always seen. Something you can be sure we’re going to look for. Now, how will it happen, results, they are not predictable, you can’t measure You work, dedicate yourself, with intensity, with dedication, with dedication, this in all areas of the club. And the results, sometimes, are not what you deserve. Dedication and delivery will not be lacking, which is what We’re doing it. I just said, in football heaven and hell are just a foot apart.”