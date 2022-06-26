Driver hits guardrail and abandons car in BH – Gerais

Driver abandons white Renault Kwid ap
Car got stuck in the grid and crossed the track after the crash (photo: Disclosure)

A driver crashed his car into a guardrail and abandoned the vehicle in the early hours of this Sunday (26/6) on Avenida Nossa Senhora do Carmo, Bairro Sion, Center-South Region of Belo Horizonte. The vehicle got stuck in the structure that separates the lanes and traffic had to be blocked for removal.

The accident happened at the time of the number 1801, towards the neighborhood. The driver was coming up the street when he hit the grate. According to military police officers who attended the incident, the suspicion that the driver was drunk, as there were empty beer bottles near the accident site.
Beer bottle at traffic accident site
Near the scene of the accident, beer bottles raise the possibility of drunk driving (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The front of the car, a white Renault Kwid, was badly damaged. The impact of the crash was so great that the front tires blew out. Before fleeing, the driver still locked the vehicle.

A tow truck was called to remove the car from the avenue this Sunday morning. During the operation, traffic was blocked on the lane leading to Bairro Belvedere. According to the towing service driver, the car is insured and in the name of a woman.
The wrecked front of the car shows the impact of the crash (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

