Duilio confirms Corinthians’ deal for Yuri Alberto but rules out the possibility of purchase

Corinthians drew 0-0 with Santos this Saturday, for the Brasileirão. The team, commanded by Vítor Pereira, may be close to winning a reinforcement to compete in both the straight points tournament and the knockout rounds. O My Helm found that the negotiations for the hiring of Yuri Alberto are very close to an outcome, and the club’s president, Duilio, commented on the situation.

“I don’t want to say anything, so as not to create expectations and disrupt the negotiation. So we wait there in the next few days to see if we are going to be successful. I don’t want to talk, got it. Corinthians is not trying to buy Yuri, if there is anything he will come on loan. And I don’t want to talk about it anymore. I apologize, even for not hiding information. I can’t say more about the negotiation. I’m not being honest and it would interfere with the negotiation if I open here. So I prefer to speak when things have come to fruition and God willing with success. But we cannot predict, there is no deadline for that. The window didn’t even open, it will open in Brazil on the 18th. These athletes have the whole world looking for this FIFA resolution. We are working to improve our squad.“, said Duilio in the mixed zone after the derby.

In addition to commenting on the negotiation of Yuri Alberto, a 21-year-old centre-forward, the president of the Parque São Jorge club made statements about the other players observed by Timão for the transfer window. They are midfielder Erick Pulgar, from Fiorentina, and defender Balbuena, from Dinamo Moscow.

O My Helm found that Corinthians would be interested in bringing both athletes to compose the squad, in order to raise the level to compete in the championships in dispute. According to Duilio, the club has not yet advanced in negotiations, but stated that they are pieces that would be important at the moment.

“We know that we are very close to a transfer window, it starts here in Brazil on the 18th. So it’s time to talk a lot of names. We’ve already made it clear to you that we’re looking for two or three pieces, to balance our cast. But there’s nothing advanced like that, with any of these athletes. They are athletes that we observe, nothing more than that at the moment. We have a good relationship with Balbuena, a contact, but he is still at the club and we cannot speculate on anything at the moment’said the president.

“It also depends on who is going to arrive, if we are going to lose someone. So there are things that we have to prioritize. Unfortunately, we cannot have everything we would like to have at this moment. But it is a step. Step by step we are improving the team. We will make the necessary effort so that we can better balance the cast, complete more, bring more quality. We can’t predict this yet, because nothing has been accomplished”, he concluded.

